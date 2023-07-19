Emily Scott’s roast chicken with chorizo, garlic and rosemary

“There is nothing more comforting than a roast chicken – a go-to every week and something my family are always happy to see,” says chef Emily Scott.

“The chorizo, lemon and rosemary create a wonderful gravy of buttery golden juices; with the potatoes and garlic, it really is a delicious one-pot recipe.”

Roast chicken with chorizo, garlic and rosemary

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

1 whole properly free-range chicken (about 1.5kg/ 3lb 5 oz)50–100g (2–3½oz) unsalted butter, softened6 rashers of unsmoked streaky bacon2 lemons, halved8 rosemary sprigs12 garlic cloves, left whole and unpeeled2 tablespoons olive oil300g (10 ½oz) chorizo, thickly sliced500g (1lb 2oz) small new potatoes, left wholeCornish sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan/400°F/Gas 6). Place the chicken in an oven-to-table roasting dish. Rub the breasts and legs with the butter, season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, then place the streaky bacon over the breasts of the chicken (this protects the breast meat for the first part of the cooking, keeping the meat moist and adding delicious flavour. The crispy bacon becomes the cook’s perk).

2. Place the lemon halves and most of the rosemary in the cavity. Arrange the garlic cloves around the chicken in the oven dish, then drizzle the whole chicken with the olive oil. Roast in the oven for 15–20 minutes until the bacon is crispy.

3. Remove the dish from the oven, remove the bacon and set aside. Baste the chicken with the buttery and lemony juices, then arrange the slices of chorizo and small potatoes around the chicken with the remaining rosemary sprigs. Return to the oven to roast for 45 minutes–1 hour until the chicken is golden brown and the juices run clear (test by inserting a skewer into a leg).

4. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Carve and serve with the buttery, golden juices, with the roasted potatoes and chorizo, accompanied by greens or a green salad.

Time & Tide by Emily Scott is published by Hardie Grant, priced £28. Photography by Kristin Perers. Available now.