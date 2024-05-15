Fadi Kattan’s aubergines roasted with tahinia recipe
“We use aubergine in all manner of recipes,” says Franco-Palestinian chef Fadi Kattan.
“It is a wonderful vegetable when it’s roasted, charred, and smoky, and we all know how fantastic baba ghanouj is. This recipe works as a starter or as part of a shared table and it screams summer to my palate.”
Aubergines roasted with tahinia
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
4 large auberginesOlive oil95g tahinia4 garlic clovesJuice of 2 lemons2 chillies, finely chopped½tsp fine salt6tbsp water1 bunch dill, fronds coarsely chopped and stems discarded1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, leaves only, coarsely chopped1tsp nigella seeds1tsp coriander seeds2tbsp pomegranate seeds2tbsp toasted pine nuts
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F.
2. Rub the aubergines with the olive oil and place them in a roasting pan. Roast for about 45 minutes, turning them every 10 minutes so they cook evenly.
3. Meanwhile, prepare the tahinia sauce. Combine the tahinia, two-and-a-half tablespoons of the olive oil, two of the garlic cloves, the lemon juice, chillies, and salt in a food processor. With the motor running, add the water slowly and continue mixing until the sauce is smooth.
4. Place the aubergines on a serving dish, and press down so the skin cracks. Drizzle on the tahinia sauce, and sprinkle the dill, parsley, nigella seeds and coriander seeds on top. Then sprinkle on the pomegranate seeds and the pine nuts.
5. Thinly slice the remaining two garlic cloves. Heat a little oil in a small pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and fry until golden, for two minutes. Drizzle the oil with the garlic on top, and serve.
Bethlehem: A Celebration Of Palestinian Food by Fadi Kattan is published by Hardie Grant, priced £28. Photography by Elias Halabi & Ashley Lima. Available on May 16.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox