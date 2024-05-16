Fantastic fizzes for summer soirées, all £20 and less

Champagne may be the bling of bubbles, but when it comes to happiness in a glass, part of the allure of a glass of fizz is the silky mousse, steady stream of sparkle falling into flutes – and smiles all round.

Moreover, with wedding season in full swing, summer socials all the buzz with bubbly to fit the bill, and multi-sporting events to put a sparkle in our eye, now’s the time to check out the best sparklers so you’re not left feeling flat.

Here’s what’s putting us in a buoyant party mood…

1. Corte Molino Prosecco Extra Dry NV, Italy, £7.50 from £8.50, now until June 4, Co-op, in-store

Our crowd-pleasing fizz of choice, when it comes to prosecco on point, Corte Molino was voted ‘Best Prosecco 2024’ at the Good Housekeeping Institute and praised for its ‘flavours of ripe pear, peaches and lemon,’ supported by the perfect balance of sweetness and fruitiness. With its Tiffany Blue label and fine mousse, this one is a corker.

2. Graham Beck Rosé Brut, Western Cape, South Africa, £13.99, Waitrose

One of the trailblazers in the sparkling wine arena – Cap Classique is South Africa’s premium sparkling wine – this award-winning producer’s rosé stands out for its elegance, complexity and balance. With gorgeous strawberry-scented aromas, fresh red berries with limey notes and silky, gliding texture, it’s one for garden parties and strawberries and cream.

3. Roche Lacour Crémant De Limoux Brut 2020, France, £15.99 (£13.99 mix 6 or more), Laithwaites

Wine lovers will know they’re onto a winner when they pop the cork on this captivating crémant, with a toasty richness which delights from beginning to end. A beauty… not bargain bubbles, but with its rounded, biscuity notes, ripe stone fruits, think peach, pear and lemon tart with fine line of acidity, it’s bang on the money and looks the part. Delish.

4. Simonnet-Febvre Brut Crémant De Bourgogne, Burgundy, France, £15, Tesco

Another cracking good crémant, this Burgundy blonde offers a yeasty complexity with zesty lemony aromas with hints of honeysuckle and nutty nuances. Very stylish and harmonious, it impresses on first sip and definitely has that je ne sais quoi to make you think: “My goodness, need to have a second bottle on hand because this is the bees’ knees in bubbles, outside of Champagne.”

5. Co-op Irresistible Eight Acres Sparkling Rosé NV, Kent, England, £19.50, Co-op, in-store

Even if you’re new to English sparkling wines, you’ll have no difficulty loving this own-label rosé made by famed producer Balfour Hush Heath. So much so, you’ll probably want to learn more about their portfolio of pinks and whites, alongside a vineyard tour amongst its 400 acres of beautiful countryside. Think lifted florals, red berry led flavours and lasting freshness.

6. Jansz Premium Cuvée NV, Tasmania, Australia, £18.49, Waitrose Cellar

One of the best-kept secrets, Tasmanian sparkling wine is a superstar in the southern hemisphere (with a similar climate to Champagne), and essential drinking for fizz-fanatics. A real gem, with Jansz you’ll be bowled over by its fragrant, nutty aromas with delicate overtones of honeysuckle and citrus, with fresh stone fruits, notes of nougat, a yeasty, creamy complexity and flourish of a finish. Scrumptious.