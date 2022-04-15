Fragrant wines: 7 pretty bouquets to swirl and stir the senses

When it comes to engaging the senses, the first swirl is paramount to the pleasure a wine brings.

Thanks to those initial scents your nose picks up, you’ve already fallen for that delicious drop before your taste buds have even had a chance to have their say, and its swathes of flavour glide seductively along.

Sometimes it really can be love at first sniff – and it’s essentially our ability to smell that determines how we taste. So if you find a wine’s scent pleasing, you’re pretty much guaranteed to enjoy drinking it.

Whether its fresh green shoots, a bold display of cassis or hint of honeysuckle, these harmonious bouquets deliver what they promise…

1. Pierre Jaurant French Chardonnay 2020, IGP Pays d’Oc, France, £6.29, Aldi

(Pierre Jaurant/PA)

Quintessential cheerful chardonnay with good intensity, there’s an exotic tropical top note here with uplifting pineapple, melon and lemon curd nuances, supported by floral aromas and hint of vanilla. Juicy apple and pear flavours are backed by fresh acidity, with toasty accents and a lingering fruity finish. Delicious.

2. The Society’s Rose 2021, Pays D’Oc, France, £6.75, The Wine Society

(The Wine Society/PA)

A fun fruity floral, this delightful posy’s packed with aromas of summer fruits. Scents of strawberries and cherries cascade onto the lively palate, with plenty of punch to the ripe, rounded fruit and a wash of watermelon riding on the fresh berry flavours.

3. Bruce Jack Sauvignon Blanc 2021, WO Bredekloof, South Africa, £7, Co-op stores

(Co-op/PA)

Fresh as a daisy, there’s definitely greenness to this South African gem, with freshly-cut grass, green apples, nettles and hint of fig inviting interest. Fresh, tangy and herbaceous with touches of aromatic nectarine, the nose itself is mouth-watering before you’ve barely swallowed the wine.

4. Terre di Faiano Primitivo Organic Wine 2020, Puglia, Italy, £7.99, Waitrose

(Waitrose/PA)

A fruit bomb, with lovely beams of blackberry and cherry layered with vanilla and chocolate, while whiffs of sweet spice provide the base note and underscore the rich, dark fruits. Silky smooth, everything unfolds effortlessly onto the palate, with flashes of berries and spicy fruit carrying the finish.

5. Yalumba Organic Viognier 2021, South Australia, £9.99, Waitrose

(Yalumba/PA)

Yalumba’s viogniers set the bar Down Under and this full-bodied white offers a persistent mix of orange blossom and honeysuckle, with apricot notes leading the way. Silky and succulent, with layers of fragrant fruit and a creamy note streaming through the blossom, there’s the perfect balance of concentration and fresh acidity. A real peach you’ll never tire of.

6. Billy Bosch Paarl Pinotage 2021, £9.99, Virgin Wines

(Virgin Wines/PA)

Solidly built with a swathe of black, plummy fruits, brambles and boysenberry against a backdrop of soft raspberry fruits, it’s dense, compact and offers a beautiful selection of mixed aromas. The brambly feel continues with earthy, leafy notes and touch of liquorice on the persistent, spice laced finish. An easy-going, friendly yet flavourful wine.

7. Gaia Organic Malbec 2019, Mendoza, Argentina, £16.99, Waitrose

(Waitrose/PA)

A real beauty, this violet scented malbec is like the eau de parfum you save for best. Boasting a bouquet of lavender, floral notes and violets, delicious cassis notes follow through with a beautiful combination of radiant, sun-kissed fruits, cherry notes, herbs, spices and soft tannins with a bright, pure finish. A glorious glass.