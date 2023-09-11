Hailing from Wishaw, with no fine dining experience, the writer visits Six by Nico in Glasgow's West End, known for its rotating six-course menu. Intrigued by its affordable fine dining, the writer praises the quality and quantity of food and wine pairings. The current theme is 'Once Upon a Time (Chapter 2)', offering dishes inspired by childhood fairy tales. Despite a palate accustomed to budget meals, the writer thoroughly enjoyed this novel dining experience, lauding its accessibility for those unable to afford typically expensive fine dining. The menu runs until 24 September. Booking link provided within the article.

Liverpool boasts an array of fantastic restaurants, street food markets, and cafés catering for all tastes and dietary needs. For those on short visits, choosing where to dine can be challenging. To ease the task, Tony Naylor of BBC Good Food has sampled various city eateries, naming his favourites from fine dining locales to affordable family venues. Top picks range from The Art School Restaurant to Bundobust.

Glasgow's latest pub, Camerons, is set to open tonight, following the complete transformation of the former Carnarvon Bar near Charing Cross. This is part of the Proper Pubs group initiative. Operator Reiss Williamson is eager to revitalise Camerons, and aims to establish it as a key social hub for the local community. Ahead of the opening night, GlasgowWorld was given an exclusive preview and interview with Reiss. Local musician Jamie Wallace will perform from 7pm.

Glasgow's Maggie May’s pub will undergo a £500,000 refurbishment and rebranding as Maggie’s Rock ‘n’ Rodeo, drawing inspiration from Nashville’s bars and honky-tonks. The revamp includes a full country-themed interior, a "Bullpit & Buckin’ Bronco", and an Americana-inspired menu. A 'Hoedown' venue for weekly Country-themed Honky Tonks in the basement and dedicated country nights are also planned. The pub will remain a key destination for live music, sport, and late-night entertainment. While work is ongoing, the pub will remain open. Future patrons can stay updated on developments via the @maggiesrocknrodeo Instagram account.

Liverpool city centre's popular seafood restaurant, Aquapod, received an urgent call for improvement after being awarded a zero-star food hygiene rating. After an inspection in August, officials raised concerns about food safety management, cleanliness, and hygienic food handling. Despite boasting a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews, the inspector's evaluations noted that major improvements were needed in areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and conditions of facilities, as well as the effective management of food safety. The restaurant is yet to comment on the report.

Whether you're suffering from a hangover after a night on the tiles or seeking to start your day correctly, we've compiled a selection of prime breakfast locations in Glasgow. Scotland's version of a full English breakfast, complete with square sausage, potato scones, and occasionally haggis, is undeniably superior. If you're in the mood for a substantial fry up, our exceptional recommendations have got you sorted.

The vicinity of the national stadium is expanding and providing an abundance of superb local pubs to visit for a chilled beer or other favourite beverages. As Scotland nears qualification for Euro 2024, Steve Clarke’s team is set to play England at Hampden on a Tuesday evening, celebrating a unique 150th anniversary heritage match. For those seeking to arrive at Hampden early, this article suggests 12 top-rated spots near the stadium to enjoy a meal or a drink before the game.

Glasgow's gastronomic scene is thriving with an array of new cafes and restaurants available to sample throughout September. From exquisite coffee to delectable burgers, there are six must-visit establishments in the city presently.

Ashraf Salama, a Syrian refugee who was imprisoned as a teenager for speaking out against the regime, manages the new Lotus restaurant in Glasgow. Since arriving in the UK in 2017, Ashraf has transformed his life, gaining culinary experience in London and now running his own Lebanese and Syrian restaurant in Glasgow. Ashraf and his father, Abdul Karim Salama, work tirelessly to provide their customers with authentic meals and are appreciated for their work ethic and contribution to the local community.

Seafood enthusiasts visiting Liverpool are spoilt for choice with an array of exceptional restaurants serving delicacies like lobster, prawns, sea bass and seafood linguine. Based on Google reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency, a list of top-rated seafood restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool has been compiled. All listed outlets have a minimum of 75 reviews with 4.2 stars or more. Please note, some well-rated restaurants awaiting food hygiene inspections or where ratings couldn't be found have been excluded. Fish and chip shops are not listed.