Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann, renowned for his portrayal of Sandor "The Hound" Clegane, was seen dining at Fratelli Sarti in Glasgow over the weekend. McCann, also known for roles in Hot Fuzz, Jumanji and Transformers: EarthSpark, is soon to feature in the Paramount+ series Knuckles, a Sonic the Hedgehog 2 spin-off. The restaurant, popular among celebrities including James Cosmo, Jools Holland and Priscilla Presley, shared the news of McCann's visit on their Instagram page.

English TikTok cocktail enthusiast, Lincoln Smith, has concocted a controversial new drink named the 'Bucky Shake', a blend of Buckfast and milk, said to have a milk chocolate and creamy taste. Despite an initial odd combination, Smith praised the chocolatey aftertaste. The Bucky Shake, one of many Buckfast cocktails in Smith's repertoire, is composed of equal parts Buckfast and milk. Having amassed over 880,000 followers on TikTok, Smith's unusual drink combinations continue to intrigue his audience.

Franco Manca, a UK-based pizza restaurant, recently introduced four new pizza selections to their menu, alongside new sides and sharing dishes. The eatery, which operates over 70 pizzerias in the UK, is lauded for its incredible creativity and authentic Neapolitan sourdough pizzas. The recent food tasting at their King Street, Manchester branch entailed a delightful 'outdoor in' ambience, passionate staff recommendations, and fresh, satisfying pizzas. Despite a minor hiccup with a dessert option, the overall experience was positive, endorsing the eatery for those seeking fresh, affordable pizzas in an expressively casual setting.

The Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort in Bishopton is seeking potential buyers after falling into administration. Employing 118 staff, the resort will continue to operate as normal while EY-Parthenon’s Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy team explore sale options. Famous guests like Liam Gallagher, Harry Styles, and Brad Pitt have graced the resort, located in a 240-acre woodland estate. The administrators forecast significant interest in this high-profile asset. Queries and communication are being managed via email due to technical issues with the hotel's phone lines.

Whether a sushi enthusiast or a newcomer, Liverpool offers several notable restaurants serving this Japanese delicacy. This list, created by collating Google Reviews and Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings, features venues with a minimum of 50 reviews and 4.1 stars or more on Google. Each also boasts the highest five-star environmental health inspection rating. The top sushi spots in Liverpool are listed alphabetically and offer a diversified sushi menu. Notably, highly rated venues awaiting hygiene inspections or without ratings available have been omitted.

The inaugural preview dinner at Acid Bar, SWG3, Glasgow, will give 30 guests a taste of Fallachan Kitchen's offerings. Created by renowned Scottish chef Craig Grozier, a 9-course tasting menu will be served, reflecting modern Scottish cuisine with a focus on local and seasonal produce. The menu includes the first season's grouse, house-made charcuterie, Octomore sourdough, and Bare Bones chocolate. Grozier's venture, Fallachan Dining, offers immersive dining experiences in an intimate one-table open kitchen environment. Fallachan Kitchen, set to open in Finnieston this autumn, will also host chef experiences and culinary masterclasses.

Today is National Burger Day and Glasgow is awash with spots to savour a delicious burger, whatever your inclination. Whether you opt for a traditional variant or desire something distinctive, there are 10 standout burgers in Glasgow in 2023, even counting one from which Elton John made an order during his recent visit to the city.

A new 2D-themed restaurant, Waku Waku, has opened in Manchester, reminiscent of A-ha's iconic video 'Take On Me'. The eatery has a monochrome, cartoon-like interior which was hand-drawn by its creator, Chris Lui. Waku Waku, a Japanese phrase meaning pleasing or thrilling, has gained considerable attention since its opening due to its unique aesthetics. Despite its visual appeal, Lui emphasises the importance of the quality of the food, offering dishes such as omurice, sushi platters, and sashimi. The restaurant can be found on Portland Street and is open from midday until 10pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Soho House Glasgow, located off George Square, will offer various spaces across four floors, including a roof terrace, for members to dine and socialise. This is part of the Love Loan urban regeneration project. Soho House & Co CEO, Andrew Carnie expressed his excitement about the new location, citing the city's creative energy. Those interested can apply for a Cities Without Houses membership, giving access to local events and global locations. Soho House will occupy a renovated building near George Street and John Street, alongside a new building that will serve as the entrance to the AC by Marriott hotel.

Scouse, a popular Liverpool dish, is renowned for its variations, with preferences varying from beef or lamb chunks, minced meat, or a meatless version. This iconic dish is a staple in local households and also served in various eateries across the city. We asked our readers to recommend establishments serving the most authentic Scouse, ideal for those trying this classic dish for the first time.