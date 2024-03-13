Gennaro Contaldo’s carrot and almond cake recipe
“Delicately light and healthy, this easy carrot cake would be perfect with a morning coffee or at teatime,” says Gennaro Contaldo.
“I like to use the Italian raising agent known as Paneangeli, with its delicate vanilla flavour, and it should be obtainable from Italian delis and international shops. Otherwise, regular baking powder will work just fine.”
Torta di carote e mandorle
Ingredients:(Serves 8)
4 eggs, separated225g caster sugar130g plain flour, sifted2tsp Paneangeli baking powder, sifted (or regular baking powder)150g ground almonds275g carrots, gratedA little icing sugar, siftedHandful of flaked almonds
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/180°C/gas mark 4. Grease a 20-centimetre round springform cake tin and line it with baking paper.
2. In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks and sugar together for about 10 minutes, until nice and creamy. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites until stiff.
3. Fold the flour, Paneangeli (or baking powder), ground almonds and grated carrots into the egg yolk mixture, then fold in the stiffened egg whites.
4. Pour the mixture into the lined cake tin and bake in the oven for 55-60 minutes, until risen and cooked through. If you insert a wooden skewer, it should come out clean.
5. Remove from the oven, then leave to cool completely before carefully removing it from the tin. Place on a plate and dust the top with icing sugar and a handful of flaked almonds, before serving.
Tip: This cake is best eaten fresh, but will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days.
Gennaro’s Verdure: Big And Bold Italian Recipes To Pack Your Plate With Veg by Gennaro Contaldo is published by Pavilion Books, priced £26. Photography by David Loftus. Available March 14
