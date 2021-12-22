22 December 2021

Gino D’Acampo’s Brussels sprouts and chorizo recipe

By NewsChain Lifestyle
22 December 2021

“Sprouts are like Marmite – you either love them or hate them – but I’m a true believer that the haters have probably only tried plain boiled sprouts,” says chef Gino D’Acampo.

“So I urge those people to please give this recipe a try and then decide. All my family love sprouts cooked this way, and, as a side dish, it can go with almost anything, from grilled fish to most roast meats.”

Gino D’Acampo (Haarala Hamilton/PA)

Gino D’Acampo’s Brussels sprouts and chorizo

Ingredients:(Serves 4 as a side dish)

4tbsp olive oil1 large onion, finely chopped1⁄2tsp chilli flakes150g chorizo, finely chopped500g Brussels sprouts, trimmed, then par-boiled for 5 minutes3tbsp maple syrupFine sea salt

Method:

1. Pour the olive oil into a shallow saucepan and set over a high heat. Add the onion and chilli and fry for three minutes, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon. Add the chorizo and continue to fry for a further eight minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Pour in the par-boiled and well-drained Brussels sprouts, then add the maple syrup and a pinch of salt. Reduce the heat to medium and fry for four minutes, stirring occasionally. So quick and easy, but the flavours together are amazing.

Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: Easy Recipes the Whole Family will Love by Gino D’Acampo (Haarala Hamilton/PA)

Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: Easy Recipes The Whole Family Will Love by Gino D’Acampo is published by Bloomsbury, priced £22. Photography Haarala Hamilton. Available now.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Christmas is on but keep New Year plans on hold! Boris says Covid situation still ‘finely balanced’

news

Premier League Christmas programme goes ahead despite Omicron concerns

football

Harry Styles ‘turns down £1million to perform at luxury private New Year’s Eve bash in Miami’

celebrity