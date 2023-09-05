Glasgow's top 14 venues for a classic Scottish breakfast

Whether you're nursing a hangover or keen to start your day in style, Glasgow offers numerous superb breakfast locations. The Scottish interpretation of a full English breakfast often includes square sausage, potato scones and sometimes haggis, widely preferred by many. If you fancy a hearty fry-up, this list provides excellent suggestions.

El Gato Negro, a three-storey townhouse on King Street, offers an inviting atmosphere with its warm interior, arched glass windows, and beautiful exterior. The restaurant, bustling with activity, offers a comforting and soulful dining experience. A menu comprising vegetable tapas, meat, fish, and desserts provides a variety of options for all palates. The restaurant recently introduced a highly affordable three tapas for £18. The menu also offers dessert options such as creme catalan with orange and cinnamon, pear tart with hazelnut and vanilla cream, and a vegan chocolate brownie. This makes El Gato Negro not only good for the soul but also great value for the money.

This month, we pay tribute to Glasgow's food and drink. Despite recent difficulties, local hospitality remains resilient, teeming with innovative ideas and creativity. We have compiled a list of the top 50 things you should try in Glasgow right now, showcasing local food trends, unique flavours and imaginative beverages. This is your invitation to discover the most fascinating restaurants, bars, and cafes in Glasgow.

Liverpool boasts a multitude of Grade II-listed pubs rich in history and character, many of which have been deemed to have an 'interior of national historic interest' by CAMRA. Located within easy reach of the city centre, these inviting watering holes have been recognised by Historic England, with one pub even achieving Grade I-listed status in 2020. Many of these pubs have also undergone noteworthy restorations and renovations in the past year.

Glasgow's culinary landscape is thriving with numerous new cafes and restaurants opening across the city. This September, delve into the diverse offerings from some of the finest establishments. From indulging in delicious coffee to savouring a scrumptious burger, here are six must-visit venues in Glasgow currently.

The Michelin Guide 2023 listings have a new entry, '8', an immersive eatery relocated from Birmingham to Liverpool by owner and chef Andrew Sheridan. Known for its 'bold and distinct flavours', '8' has earned multiple award nominations within months of its move. Following local eatery sō–lō's recent Michelin star win and the addition of Belzan on Smithdown Road, Liverpool now boasts three Michelin starred restaurants. However, the city has seen the departure of two acclaimed restaurants, Fraiche and LERPWL. The Michelin Guide, known for awarding a maximum of three stars to exceptional establishments, also recommends a variety of eateries.

The Birk family has reopened The Malletsheugh, a Scottish and South Indian restaurant, on Ayr Road in Newton Mearns, after a year-long refurbishment. The family aim to restore the venue as the heart of the community, offering an extensive menu, including vegan and children's dishes, in two spaces named Mal Bar and Taj Restaurant. Co-owner Pav Birk emphasised the family's passion for hospitality and food, inherited from their grandfather and father, and their commitment to treating guests like their own family.

Birmingham's hospitality scene continues to evolve with 11 new establishments opening soon. These venues, offering a range of cuisine and drinks, aren't confined to the city centre but are emerging in various neighbourhoods. From pizzas to pints, these new spots provide diverse options. Some are newly conceptualised venues while others are well-established eateries moving to new locations. Visiting all these places could be a summer project for food and drink enthusiasts in Birmingham.

For years, Glaswegians of all ages have debated the city's best kebab. This dispute is settled by the Shawarma Police, a London-originated expert who relocated to Glasgow in the early 2000s and has monitored the kebab scene. We collaborated with the Shawarma Police to definitively rank Glasgow's finest kebabs. From in-depth reviews to insights on new openings, this kebab connoisseur is committed to keeping the city's residents informed about the best kebab options. Follow the Shawarma Police on their website and Facebook page for continuous updates on Glasgow's kebab culture.

