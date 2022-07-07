Golden hour: 11 ways to give your home a touch of luxe for summer

Want to get your summer glow on and channel some glitzy brilliance around the home? Gold-tone accents feel sophisticated and fresh – and work surprisingly well alongside simple furnishings as well as traditional pieces.

Ultra-versatile, these glimmering flashes can complement elegant design features and Scandi schemes, and make everything look that much lovelier.

As Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy trend expert, puts it: “A fun way to introduce a summer glow into your home is to incorporate shimmering metallics – like gold, brass, and copper – that embrace warmth and brighten up a room. From bold metallic wall art to dazzling statement lighting, metallic decor is the perfect option to liven up a summer room, while also adding a touch of glamour.”

Not sure about going big with the glitz? For a more subtle take on the trend, she suggests incorporating neutral pieces with smaller metallic details – like gold-handled mugs, trinket dishes with gold edges, etc – into your existing decor.

Likewise, plush cushions, cocktail glasses and exotic bookends can really revitalise a space…

1. 30cm Gold Osby Moon Battery Light, £13.99, Lights4fun

(Lights4fun/PA)

The moon can work its magic in so many ways, especially when you want to shine the light on a glimmering deco for daytime decadence. This crescent light sets the scene beautifully.

2. Haygarden 47cm Torchiere Lamp by Etta Avenue, £102.99, Wayfair

(Wayfair/PA)

A hero piece, if you want to switch things up a bit and let your sideboard dresser unit bask in the sunshine, an eye-catching lamp with contemporary curves offers a shapely silhouette.

3. Collection Luxe Textured Velvet Fringe Cushion with Feather Pad, £22, Next

(Next/PA)

Shown here in Champagne Gold, a shimmering textured cushion on a grey sofa pulls everything together and feels opulent.

4. Pom Pom Velour Cushion, £7.99 (was £14.99), M&Co

(M&Co/PA)

Soft dove grey and shiny gold are natural bedfellows too, as illustrated with this novelty velour cushion edged with pom-poms.

5. Ivyline Chelsea Planter, from £29.99, Ivyline

(Ivyline/PA)

With sunlight streaming in and all eyes on your indoor oasis, a shiny metal planter with bronze highlights will break up the leafy greenery and add contrast and texture.

6. Queen Bee Trinket Tray, £7.99, M&CO

(M&Co/PA)

Looking for a sweet knick-knack to make a shiny statement? Make a beeline for this dazzling dish.

7. Birch Trees Large Canvas Wall Art, £100, Next

(Next/PA)

Eye-catching and shimmery, the light, airy foliage and metallic hand-painted finish in this wall art is made for centre stage – and will work like a dream with neutrals, bleached woods and monochrome.

8. Siobhan Murphy Black & Gold Snake Bookends, £50, Freemans

(Freemans/PA)

When you want to up your #shelfie game, these eye-catching bookends have high-end boutique hotel written all over them. Best of all, they can be styled against a statement vase as well as a block of novels.

9. Oriental Stones Mural in Stone with Gold Effect, from £100, I Love Wallpaper

(I Love Wallpaper/PA)

A real flight of fancy, this striking mural could switch up your space in a flash. Its exotic Eastern influence pairs beautifully with ivory furnishings and the Japandi interiors trend – a modern fusion between Scandinavian and Japanese design.

10. George Home Gold-Tone Stem Gin Glasses – Set of 4, £16, and Gold-Tone Stem Wine Glasses – Set of 4, £14, Direct.asda

(Direct.asda/PA)

These gorgeous glasses shout expensive style, without being spendy. They’ll make drinks hour and entertaining that much more fun too.

11. Fontaine Marble Drinks Trolley, £399, Atkin & Thyme

(Atkin & Thyme/PA)

Still hankering after a bar trolley? This could be the summer to splurge on one. Not only is it one of the most glamorous ways to display spirits and stemware, a luxe trolley will cheer crystal to great effect. With its art deco style, marble shelves and brass frame, this one ticks all the stylistic boxes.