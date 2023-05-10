Gordon Ramsay’s chicken andouille gumbo with rice recipe

Gumbo is a Louisiana institution.

Fusing together flavours from the state’s Creole and Cajun heritage, it’s traditionally a deeply-flavoured stew.

After exploring southern Louisiana, this is Gordon Ramsay’s version of a traditional gumbo…

Chicken andouille gumbo with rice

Ingredients:(Serves 8)

For the braised chicken:4 boneless, skin-on chicken breasts4 bone-in, skin-on chicken legs, thighs attached1tsp freshly ground black pepper2½tsp kosher salt, divided2tbsp grapeseed oil4 garlic cloves, crushed3 celery stalks, diced2 yellow onions, diced8 cups chicken stock3 sprigs thyme3 spring onions, trimmed and chopped1 lemon, cut in half, seeds removed

For the gumbo base:227g andouille sausage, cut into 1.3cm-thick slices108g unsalted butter125g all-purpose flour2 celery stalks, finely diced2 garlic cloves, minced1 red bell pepper, finely diced1 green bell pepper, finely diced1 yellow onion, finely diced1tsp kosher salt1tsp cayenne pepper½tsp freshly ground black pepper2tbsp hot sauce

For the rice:341g white rice946ml water2 sprigs thyme, picked2tsp kosher salt

Method:

1. Make the braised chicken: Season the chicken with the pepper and two teaspoons of the salt. In a large pot over medium heat, add the oil. Once the oil is shimmering, sear the chicken on all sides until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Be careful not to overcrowd the pan, and work in batches if necessary.

2. Remove the chicken from the pan and add the garlic, celery, and onions. Cook in the chicken fat until the vegetables begin to caramelise. Season with the remaining salt.

3. Add the chicken back to the pot and cover with the chicken stock. Add the thyme, scallions, and lemon halves and bring to a simmer. Continue cooking on a low heat until the chicken is tender and can easily be pulled apart, about one hour.

4. Remove the chicken from the stock and shred the meat from the bones. Cover the chicken and refrigerate until ready to use. Strain and reserve the chicken stock and discard the vegetables and thyme.

5. Make the gumbo base: In another large pot over a medium heat, add the andouille sausage and cook until the fat has rendered and the sausage has crisped.

6. Use a slotted spoon to remove the sausage from the pot and set aside on a paper towel–lined plate.

7. To the fat in the pot, add the butter. Once the butter is completely melted, add the flour and mix until a thick paste forms to make a roux. Reduce the heat to medium-low and continue cooking, stirring constantly until the roux has turned a very deep brown, about 30 to 45 minutes.

8. Add the celery, garlic, bell peppers, and onion. Continue cooking until the vegetables are softened, about five minutes. Season with the salt, cayenne, and black pepper.

9. Add the reserved chicken stock and the hot sauce and bring to a simmer. Continue cooking on low until the gumbo base has thickened, about 30 minutes.

10. Make the rice: In a medium pot over a medium heat, add the rice, water, thyme and salt and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce to a simmer. Cook until all the moisture has evaporated, about 20 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork just before serving.

11. Add the pulled chicken and andouille sausage to the gumbo and serve with the rice.

Gordon Ramsay’s Uncharted: A Culinary Adventure With 60 Recipes From Around The Globe is published by National Geographic, priced £25. Available now.