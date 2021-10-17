“As these mini doughnuts are made without yeast, there is no waiting around for the dough to rise; instead, there’s just 10 minutes between you and an incredible homemade snack,” says chef Gordon Ramsay.

“Thanks to the ricotta, the doughnuts are golden and crunchy on the outside but light and pillowy inside, and amazing when dipped in chocolate sauce. You don’t have to add the chilli, but it adds a warmth to the chocolate that really works.”

Gordon Ramsay’s mini cinnamon doughnuts with chilli chocolate dipping sauce

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

Vegetable oil, for deep frying250g (1 cup) ricotta cheese2 eggs60g (scant 3tbsp) caster (superfine) sugar, plus2–3tbsp for dusting125g (½ cup) plain (all-purpose) flour2tsp baking powderFew drops of vanilla extract1tsp ground cinnamonZest of 1 orange

For the chilli chocolate dipping sauce:50g (2oz) dark chocolate30g (¼ stick) butter100ml (scant ½ cup) double (heavy) cream100g (1 cup + 2tsp) caster (superfine) sugar2tbsp honey2tsp chipotle paste½tsp sea salt

Method:

1. Pour a 6–8cm (2½–3½ inch) depth of vegetable oil into a wide saucepan and place over a medium–high heat until it reaches 180°C/350°F.

2. Put the ricotta into a food mixer or bowl and add the eggs, caster sugar, flour, baking powder and vanilla extract. Beat until everything is combined.

3. Using two clean tablespoons, form the dough into eight walnut-sized balls.

4. Now make the dipping sauce: break the chocolate into small pieces and put into a small saucepan. Add the remaining sauce ingredients, then place over a low–medium heat and allow everything to melt, stirring regularly. Do not let it get too hot or the sauce will split.

5. When the oil is up to temperature, add half the dough balls to the pan and cook for two to three minutes, turning occasionally, until golden brown all over. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper (paper towel). Cook the remaining balls in the same way.

6. Meanwhile, put the dusting sugar and cinnamon into a large bowl and mix together. Add the doughnuts and toss to coat.

7. Transfer them to a serving dish, grate over the orange zest and serve with the warm chocolate sauce.

Ramsay In 10 by Gordon Ramsay is published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25. Photography Jamie Orlando-Smith. Available October 14.