Great British Bake Off winner David Atherton reveals ‘death row last meal’

The ever upbeat, prone to dancing David Atherton – aka Great British Bake Off winner 2019 – released his debut cookbook in 2020.

Designed for kids, and illustrated by his talented friend Rachel Stubbs, My First Cook Book is a healthier take on the majority of sugar-laden, baking-heavy recipe collections usually aimed at children and families.

And in 2021, he’s set to have a cookbook for adults out too. We caught up with him to grill him on his culinary likes, dislikes and cravings…

Your death row meal is… Peanut butter sandwiches. I eat peanut butter every single day. I’m obsessed with it.

You still can’t cook… According to Bake Off, choux pastry. And I can’t cook meat any more, because I’m vegetarian.

Your favourite store cupboard essential has to be… Bread flour.

The kitchen utensil you can’t live without is… At the moment, it’s a microplane – it’s brilliant for mincing garlic and zesting things. But apart from that, it would be a really good spatula.

Your favourite late-night snack of choice is… Dried figs.

Your signature dish has to be… Cinnamon rolls.

You like your eggs… I love all kinds of eggs, so I go through phases. At the moment, I just like really nice fried eggs.

The ultimate childhood dinner of your memory is… It has to be homemade bread buns and peanuts. I was quite fussy as a kid and one Christmastime, our mother asked us what we wanted for Christmas – we were allowed to choose – and myself and my twin brother, we chose bread buns and peanuts. That was it. We are so similar. We are both obsessed with marzipan, that almond flavour. We both are obsessed with peanut butter. We have very, very similar tastes, almost identical.

What did you eat last night? We had a stir fry with tuna steaks – when I say I’m a vegetarian, I eat fish.

Your takeout of choice is… We don’t often [get takeout], but if we do, there’s a really nice sushi place near me, so we quite like going for sushi.

Your ultimate hangover cure involves… I don’t really drink any more. But my hangover cure is to just force yourself to eat, because I think you feel a lot better if you actually just get some food in you, even if you feel like you don’t want it.

You just can’t stomach… Sprouts, it sounds really bad but I like almost everything. And I really think sprouts are inferior. Also, maybe cupcakes. Cupcakes with mountains of buttercream.

My First Cook Book: Make, Bake & Learn To Cook is written by David Atherton and illustrated by Rachel Stubbs, priced £14.99