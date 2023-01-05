Great wines to cheer you through January – £9 and under

When it comes to quality and value for money, wine lovers have never had it so good.

With modern viticulture and winemakers extracting the very best from grapes, along with improved standards in wineries, wine tourism and sustainability, the desire to create great wines means you can drink cheaper ones with confidence.

Here’s what to snap up now – and be impressed by the price.

1. Finca Las Moras Pinot Grigio 2022, Argentina, £5.50 (reduced from £6.50) now until February 1, Co-op (in-store)

A pukka pinot with juicy acidity enhancing ripe citrusy fruits, peaches and green apple flavours, ending with a crisp, zesty finish. With the sensation of freshness and easy drinking appeal we’ve come to expect from high altitude South American wines, it certainly delivers for the price.

2. Yalumba Y Series Viognier 2021, Australia, £8, Tesco

Yalumba’s brilliant Y Series is a benchmark for the quality and value Australia’s oldest family-owned winery packs into its entry-level collection of hero styles – particularly the viognier grape. Full and rounded, freshness balances creamy apricot, peach and pear fruit, with classic spicy, blossomy notes lingering on the finish.

3. TTD Chardonnay Trentino 2021, Italy, £8.50, Sainsbury’s

Very attractive, deliciously fresh, fruity, citrus-led chardonnay with fine yellow apple and ripe pear notes, and the tiniest touch of vanilla backed by fresh acidity. Even if you’re one of the ABC (anything but chardonnay) crowd, you’ll love this wine.

4. Cabriz Dão Rosé 2021, Portugal, £8.49, Lidl, in-store

With an impressive 91 points (outstanding) from Lidl’s Master of Wine, this Portuguese sounds a real peach. Think classic aromas of delicately scented peach and red berries, silky strawberry and cherry fruit ending with a medium dry finish.

5. Asda Extra Special Pinot Noir 2021, Leyda Valley, Chile, £7, Asda

This inviting red was a Decanter World Wine Awards Silver Winner 2022, along with a bronze from the International Wine Challenge – what you might call a huge success for a wine costing £7. A soft, silky-smooth pinot with bright raspberry and cherry flavours, lovely floral intensity on the nose, it’s budding with charm.

6. L’Arene des Anges Costières de Nimes 2021, Rhône, France, £8.49, Waitrose

When you want to drink in the joys of a Châteauneuf-du-Pape but can’t afford the lofty price tag, look to the grenache-based blends of the lesser-known appellation, Costières de Nîmes. Expressive with delicious depth, ripeness, black fruits, cassis, spices and Provençal herbs galore, this one is a win-win.

7. Rosso Piceno, Tenute Pieralisi 2019, Central Italy, £8.95, The Wine Society

With The Wine Society recognising good value for money in the latest edition of its 1874 magazine, they’ve selected 18 wines which reflect the go-to regions and styles for uncovering the best value at under £11. A blend of montepulciano and sangiovese, this one made the cut and you can look forward to a wine which overdelivers with plump, juicy flavours topped with touch of spice and notes of leather.

8. Graffigna Reserve Malbec 2020, Uco Valley, Argentina, £7.50 (reduced form £9), Sainsbury’s

Rich, polished and inviting, vivid bursts of peppered blueberry notes show energy, while violet accents carry through a forest floor of warm plum and blackberry fruit, staying well-structured through the finish. A showstopper for the price that recently received 92 points (highly recommended) from Decanter.