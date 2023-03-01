Gurdeep Loyal’s chocolate orange jalebi recipe

This classic Indian dessert is given a British twist with Terry’s-inspired chocolate orange flavours.

Chocolate orange jalebi

Ingredients:(Makes 25-30)

For the batter:180g plain flour, plus 1tbsp more if needed1tbsp cornflour2tbsp rice flour1tbsp fine cornmeal2tbsp natural yogurt1L sunflower oil, plus 1tsp1tbsp lemon juice¼tsp bicarbonate of soda

For the syrup:400g granulated sugar2tbsp finely grated orange zest10 green cardamom pods, split2-3 drops orange extract15 saffron strands2tbsp orange juice1tbsp lemon juice

To serve:200g milk or dark chocolate, meltedPistachio nibsThin orange segments, or finely grated orange zestSea salt flakesSilver leaf (optional)

Method:1. To make the batter, whisk the 180 grams of plain flour, the cornflour, rice flour and fine cornmeal together in a mixing bowl. In a separate jug, whisk together the yogurt, one teaspoon of sunflower oil, the lemon juice and 185 millilitres of cold water.

2. Slowly pour the wet ingredients into the dry, whisking for two to three minutes until you have a smooth dense pancake batter; if needed, add another 25-50 millilitres of water. It should be pourable, but also thick enough to drop in smooth ribbons, so the coiled spirals keep their shape when fried; you don’t want it too runny or too thick.

3. Cover and rest for 10 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, to prepare the syrup, put the sugar, orange zest, bashed cardamom pods, orange extract and saffron in a deep frying pan, along with 275 millilitres of water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer for three to four minutes, until the syrup reaches a one-string consistency. Finally, add the orange and lemon juices, whisking well. Keep warm over a low heat to one side; warm syrup will soak into the fried jalebi shells more easily.

5. Heat one litre of oil to 160°C in a deep frying pan or wok. Keep it at this temperature, not too high, or the jalebis will cook too quickly.

6. Add the bicarbonate of soda to the rested batter and whisk thoroughly, then pour into a squeezy bottle with a small (three millimetre) nozzle, or a plastic piping bag snipped at the end. When the oil is ready, swiftly pipe the batter into the hot oil in spiralling snail shapes, pressing the bottle hard as you coil from the inside out, then coil back from the outside in. The swifter you are, the better the shapes will be! Only fry two to three at a time; the batter will sink at first, then quickly rise and puff up. If the batter is scattering in the oil, thicken it with the extra one tablespoon of flour.

7. Fry for two to three minutes on each side until golden and crispy. Use tongs to remove the hot jalebi shells from the oil. Drain on kitchen paper, then immediately drop into the warm syrup. Leave for three to four minutes to fully absorb the sugary liquid, flipping over halfway. Pile on to a plate and cool to room temperature.

8. Dip the cooled jalebis into the melted chocolate, then sprinkle with pistachio nibs, orange segments, orange zest and sea salt flakes. You could even add some silver leaf, if you want. Let the chocolate set hard, if you like, although that’s not essential.

Mother Tongue: Flavours Of A Second Generation is published by Fourth Estate on March 2, priced £26. Photography by Jax Walker.