Hermine Dossou’s coconut, raspberry and chocolate muffins
“The combination here tastes wonderful whether you’re using fresh raspberries in season (when they’re cheaper) or frozen raspberries,” says former Great British Bake Off contestant Hermine Dossou.
“To enhance the flavour of your desiccated coconut, you could toast it lightly (for five minutes or so) while preheating the oven – but keep an eye on it as it does turn brown very quickly.”
Ingredients:(Makes 12)
180g milk2 large eggs60g vegetable oil60g unsalted butter, melted230g sugar1tsp vanilla extract½tsp ground cinnamon½tsp ground nutmeg5g salt250g plain (all-purpose) flour (gf plus ½tsp xanthan gum)80g desiccated (dried shredded) coconut10g baking powder (gf)150g raspberries150g milk chocolate, chopped into chunks
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/400°F/Gas 6 and line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.
2. In a large mixing bowl, mix together the milk, eggs, oil, butter, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt for about a minute, until well combined. Add the flour, coconut and baking powder and stir until fully incorporated. Fold in half the raspberries and all the chocolate chunks.
3. Divide the batter equally between the muffin cases. Top each muffin with a couple of the remaining raspberries. Bake for 25–30 minutes, or until the muffins have risen and are golden brown.
You can keep these for a few days in an airtight container, or, once cooled, freeze them for up to 3 months. They are lovely served warm – either out the oven or reheated for a few seconds in the microwave.
The Thrifty Baker by Hermine Dossou is published by White Lion, priced £18.99. Photography by Patricia Niven. Available now.
