“This rich and creamy soup is inspired by the high mountain meadows in Northern Turkey, where the country’s best dairy produce comes from,” says food writer Yasmin Khan. “It’s incredibly simple, quick and comforting and, as such, is on steady rotation at my house.

“To make sure the yogurt doesn’t split while you are cooking it, add it in stages and warm it up gently. And, as always, make sure you cook this with the best-quality full-fat natural yogurt, as low-fat varieties simply won’t cut it, especially not in a soup like this, where the yogurt is the star.”

Hot yogurt and spinach soup recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

For the soup:

85g short or medium-grain white rice (I use Turkish baldo rice, but pudding rice would also work)1L hot chicken stock500g full-fat natural yogurt1 large egg yolk1½tbsp cornflour200ml lukewarm water1tsp dried mint200g spinach, roughly choppedSalt and white pepper

For the topping:

40g salted butter1½tbsp dried mint1½tsp pul biber (Aleppo pepper), or other mild chilli flakes

Method:

1. Rinse the rice under running cold water for a few minutes so the starch washes out, then place it in a large saucepan. Pour in the hot stock, cover and simmer for 12–15 minutes, until the rice is cooked.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the yogurt, egg yolk, cornflour and measured lukewarm water until smooth.

3. When the rice is cooked, take a ladleful of its cooking broth and add it to the cold yogurt mixture, whisking as you do so to warm it up. Then take the saucepan with the rice in it off the heat and very slowly, half a ladle at a time, spoon in the yogurt mixture, whisking all the time so it doesn’t split.

4. Return the soup to a medium-low heat and add the mint and half a teaspoon each of salt and white pepper. Simmer for five minutes until the soup has thickened.

5. Add the spinach and cook for a further five minutes, then taste to adjust the seasoning to your preference. In a separate small saucepan, melt the butter for the topping with the dried mint and pul biber.

6. When you are ready to serve, ladle the soup into warmed bowls, drizzle a couple of teaspoons of the hot chilli-mint butter over each portion and serve immediately.

Ripe Figs: Recipes And Stories From The Eastern Mediterranean by Yasmin Khan, photography by Matt Russell, is published by Bloomsbury, priced £26. Available now.