How to flambé bananas like Vanessa Bolosier

Bananes flambées
By NewsChain Lifestyle
7:30am, Sun 27 Jun 2021
“The most popular dessert in Guadeloupe and Martinique. Traditionally made with ordinary bananas, but we found them too soft and so my mum made a firmer version, using ripe plantains,” explains food writer Vanessa Bolosier.

“It became a family recipe. When my sister and I lived in Paris, I would make these when I missed home – and my sister couldn’t get enough. When she makes them, she uses cane syrup instead of sugar and adds vanilla.”

Flambé bananas recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

2 very ripe plantains50g/4tbsp butter1 pinch grated cinnamon1 pinch grated nutmeg150g golden granulated sugarJuice of 1 lime3–4tbsp white rum

Method:

1. Peel the plantains and slice them in three lengthwise. Melt the butter in a frying pan (skillet) and fry the plantains on both sides, until golden.

2. Add the cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar and lime juice. Pour the rum into the pan and – standing well back as the flames leap up – immediately either tilt the pan slightly so it touches the flame (if you have a gas hob) or hold a match near to the pan (on an electric hob) to flambé the bananas. Serve immediately.

TIP: Grate a little lime zest over the bananas before serving, and serve with coconut or vanilla ice cream.

Sunshine Kitchen: Delicious Creole Recipes From The Heart Of The Caribbean by Vanessa Bolosier is published by Pavilion Books, priced £12.99. Photography by Clare Winfield. Available now.

