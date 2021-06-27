How to flambé bananas like Vanessa Bolosier

How to flambé bananas like Vanessa Bolosier
“The most popular dessert in Guadeloupe and Martinique. Traditionally made with ordinary bananas, but we found them too soft and so my mum made a firmer version, using ripe plantains,” explains food writer Vanessa Bolosier.
“It became a family recipe. When my sister and I lived in Paris, I would make these when I missed home – and my sister couldn’t get enough. When she makes them, she uses cane syrup instead of sugar and adds vanilla.”
Flambé bananas recipe
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
2 very ripe plantains50g/4tbsp butter1 pinch grated cinnamon1 pinch grated nutmeg150g golden granulated sugarJuice of 1 lime3–4tbsp white rum
Method:
1. Peel the plantains and slice them in three lengthwise. Melt the butter in a frying pan (skillet) and fry the plantains on both sides, until golden.
2. Add the cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar and lime juice. Pour the rum into the pan and – standing well back as the flames leap up – immediately either tilt the pan slightly so it touches the flame (if you have a gas hob) or hold a match near to the pan (on an electric hob) to flambé the bananas. Serve immediately.
TIP: Grate a little lime zest over the bananas before serving, and serve with coconut or vanilla ice cream.
Sunshine Kitchen: Delicious Creole Recipes From The Heart Of The Caribbean by Vanessa Bolosier is published by Pavilion Books, priced £12.99. Photography by Clare Winfield. Available now.