How to know the style of wine that’s right for you

When it comes to the wonderful world of wine, bottle labels can be a bit woolly to say the least.

Especially an Old World wine which often references the region – such as Chablis, Chianti or Rioja – rather than the grape variety.

As Sam Caporn, Master of Wine, who co-chairs the International Wine Challenge (IWC) writes in her new book, The Wine Flavour Guide.

“When it comes to choosing wine, the only thing that really matters is getting to know the styles and flavours you like and why.”

“If you’re not sure what they are yet, start off by asking yourself some fairly broad questions.”

Here’s her expert lowdown…

Tasting wine

Do I like acidity in my white wines? Some are crisper and more citrussy than others.

Do I generally prefer easy-drinking wines with more delicate flavours?

Do I like my red wines to be smooth or a bit richer and more full-bodied? And in terms of flavour, Caporn says to ask yourself: Do I tend to prefer red, blue, purple or black fruits?

And what about riper, softer and even sweeter whites?

“If I had to pick just one thing that contributes most significantly to the flavour of a wine, then it would have to be the grape variety or blend of varieties that make up that individual wine,” highlights Caporn.

“Without a doubt, there are other really important factors to consider too, such as the soil, the climate and whether the wine has been fermented and/or matured in oak, but the grape variety is responsible for the innate personality of a wine.

“Getting to know these varieties will help you to identify wines that suit your palate, the season and occasion,” underlines Caporn.

Grape varieties

As Caporn points out, there are more than 10,000 different varieties that belong to the common grapevine species.

“Fortunately, when it comes to trying to identify your favourites, wine is only made from a tiny fraction of them!

“Think of the different grape varieties as being like apples,” suggests Caporn.

Just as you have many types of apples – Pink Lady, Cox, Braeburn, Gala, Golden Delicious, Granny Smith – which are all subtly different, she says it’s the same with grapes.

“You have the generic grape vine but then you also have different varieties such as chenin blanc, sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, cabernet sauvignon, pinotage, gamay etc – and each one smells and tastes slightly different.”

Aroma and flavour

“Predominantly, but not exclusively, grape varieties contribute aromas and flavours reminiscent of a range of fruits, as well as flowers and herbs,” says Caporn.

Aroma and flavour compounds are not only present in the skins and juice of the grape, but are also produced during the winemaking process, she explains.

“Learning which grape varieties are likely to smell and taste of which fruits makes identifying those flavours far easier, and can therefore enhance wine appreciation.”

As well as providing different aromas and flavours, the grape varieties are also responsible, in conjunction with where they are grown, for the weight and body of a wine, as well as its colour, notes Caporn.

Size matters

“Thin-skinned grapes tend to produce lighter coloured wines and if they have big berries too – such as pinot noir – then the wines will also be lighter in weight and structure.

“This is because of the skin-to-pulp ratio: large, thin-skinned grapes make softer wines because the colour, flavour and tannins found in the skins are essentially diluted by the grape’s pulp.”

Caporn continues: “Smaller berries with thicker skins, however, make wines that are deeper in colour, more tannic and with a richer fruit profile such as cabernet sauvignon and syrah.”

Need to know

Wine can either be made from a single grape variety or from a blend of different ones, states Caporn.

“Châteauneuf-du-Pape in France is famously allowed to include up to 13 different varieties.

“A wine is not necessarily better or worse if it’s a blend, it’s just different.”

Extracted from The Wine Flavour Guide, How to Pick the Best Wine for Every Occasion, by Sam Caporn. Published by Square Peg, priced £20 (ebook £10.99). Available now.