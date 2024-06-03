How to make Freddie Mercury moustache biscuits for Pride

Janusz Domagala stole the show in the 2022 series of The Great British Bake Off, declaring himself “the Star Caker in the Bake Week” in episode one.

Domagala made his way to the semi-finals before being eliminated in Patisserie Week, and now he’s published his first cookbook, Baking With Pride.

“I always knew that if I was ever lucky enough to publish a baking book I wanted it to be Pride themed, as Pride is so important to me,” says Polish baker Domagala, who is based in Brighton.

“To me, Pride is a way of showing love, gratitude and visibility over the person you are. I knew that I didn’t just want to fill a book with generic rainbow-coloured bakes, I wanted it to have heart and meaning – and that’s exactly what Baking With Pride is.”

The book has six Pride-themed chapters, with Domagala explaining: “I aim to educate the reader on LGBTQ+ history, help them to love and appreciate themselves and their loved ones a little bit more and also get Pride party-ready, all through the art of baking.”

One of the recipes is dedicated to Queen singer and LGBTQ+ icon Freddie Mercury – moustache-shaped banana and cardamom biscuits.

“I want to help others channel a bit more Freddie with these banana and cardamom biscuits shaped like the iconic Mercury moustache,” Domagala says.

“I encourage everyone to try them on for size and live your own life unapologetically, just like Freddie.”

Freddie Mercury moustache biscuits

Ingredients:(Makes 12)

For the banana and cardamom biscuits:125g plain flour50g unsalted butter, room temperature, cubed1½tbsp double cream25g icing sugar, sifted1tsp banana extract½tsp ground cardamomPinch of salt¼tsp yellow gel food colouring

For the moustache decoration:25g dark chocolate (80% cocoa solids), choppedBlack gel food colouring

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment and mix on high speed until a dough forms.

2. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

3. Remove the dough from the fridge and let it rest for 10 minutes.

4. On a floured work surface, roll out the dough until five to 10mm thick.

5. Using a moustache-shaped cookie cutter, about 12cm long (or a knife and a template made from card), cut out iconic Freddie moustache shapes. Place the biscuits on the baking tray.

6. Place the tray in the freezer for 10 minutes.

7. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Grease a baking tray and line it with baking paper.

8. Remove the biscuits from the freezer and bake for nine minutes. Leave to cool on the tray for five minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely

9. Heat the chocolate in the microwave on High in 20-second bursts, stirring after each burst, until melted.

10. Add two drops of black food colouring to the melted chocolate and stir until combined and the colour is even.

11. Use a pastry brush to paint the black chocolate onto the biscuits, creating a hair-like effect.

12. Allow the chocolate to set completely before handing out your Freddie Mercury moustache biscuits. Hold them in place for a great photo opportunity and go on living life a little more loud and proud!

13. Store in an airtight container for up to five days.

Baking With Pride by Janusz Domagala is published by Murdoch Books, priced £22. Photography by Frankie Turner. Available now.