How to make Nigella Lawson’s lemon dessert cocktail ‘the Sgroppino’
Trust Nigella Lawson to bring us the must-have cocktail of the summer.
Mixing together the tang of lemon sorbet with refreshing vodka and pizzazz of Prosecco, this drink is summer dessert in a glass.
“This is a very special drinkable dessert which you can whip up in mere moments,” says Lawson, who created the drink with Ocado.
“Moreover, if you make sure to keep the sorbet and vodka stashed in the freezer, and the Prosecco in the fridge, you are ready to deliver near-instant delight to even unplanned guests, infusing last-minute gatherings with sunny spontaneity.”
Lawson says she first tasted this “divine concoction” when she was living in Italy at 19, adding: “This is about creating something heavenly with minimal effort. It’s hard to convey exactly or adequately the wondrousness of a Sgroppino, for these three ingredients combine to create an icy froth that seems neither quite solid nor liquid, but the minute you take your first grateful gulp you will know exactly what I mean.
“More than a frozen cocktail or a drinkable dessert, a Sgroppino is heaven in a glass!”
The Sgroppino
Ingredients:(Makes 1x150ml glass)
100g Remeo Lemon Sorbet25ml chilled vodka (1 shot)25ml chilled Prosecco (1 shot)
Method:
1. Get a small 150ml coupe or martini glass and a small wide-ish jug. Scoop the lemon sorbet into the jug.
2. Pour over the vodka, followed by the Prosecco. Mix swiftly but gently with a couple of forks, pulling the sorbet apart and into the liquid rather than beating the ingredients together.
3. When you have a lump-free cohesive mixture resembling a cloud of frosty froth, pour into the prepared glass.
