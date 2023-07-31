How to slash the cost of your wedding party drinks

Budgeting for your big day isn’t a buzzy word when you’ve set your sights on a starry affair – and tying the knot in in style.

But with the soaring cost of weddings – according to a survey by Hitched, the average UK wedding in 2022 cost £18,400, with couples spending £70 a head on catering – it’s hardly surprising the bar and booze is coming under scrutiny.

As Matthew Shaw, founder and creative director of wedding planners sauveur, puts it: “The dreaded bar bill can be a source of concern when planning your wedding.”

“There are many ways of approaching the drinks,” says Shaw. “And certainly some important considerations to be made to help keep the bill in check – while ensuring you keep the drinks flowing.”

When calculating, he says the crucial element like any other wedding cost is to lay everything out at the beginning.

Be honest about your budget

“You’ll be able to make savings and allocate funds better when looking at the big picture before you make any commitments,” says Shaw.

“Couples often make the mistake of dealing with costs as and when they crop up, which can lead to costly errors and an inability to adjust further down the line.”

Do your homework and prep for different budget scenarios. “This will vary depending on the format of your wedding – and if you’re catering and bar is provided directly by the venue; or if you’re bringing in an external caterer,” notes Shaw.

Before confirming anything, he suggests having an honest discussion with your venue or caterer about your budget and what you hope to achieve: “They will always be willing to help you find a solution.”

Explore corkage fees

While they may look high initially, if you’re sourcing the wine separately you may land up with better quality wine within or below your budget – even with the corkage fees, suggests Shaw.

Sparkling v still

Think step by step, laying out each moment of the day and the drinks you’ll be serving…

From the reception to dinner, to the party – weigh up options and costs for each moment and how different bottle prices will affect your budget. Shaw says you may want to swap champagne for prosecco or crémant to keep costs in check.

“I often suggest removing sparkling wine from the toast moment,” says Shaw. “Even with a relatively small guest list, this can start to add up… guests will be more than happy to toast you with the drink they already have!”

Set a bar limit

“When it comes to planning the biggest celebration of all, your wedding day, you’ll want drinks flowing throughout the day,” says Katie Livingstone-Evans Lowes, weddings and events coordinator at Langley Castle, “whether it’s to cheer the speeches or rehydrate after a good few hours on the dance floor.”

But as she points out, keeping the pricing down can be a difficult one: “And a bar can tip you over the edge.”

One way is to set a bar limit. “The day is about celebrating your love, not about having a drink, and your guests won’t expect you to splash the cash so they can splash their drinks,” says Livingstone-Evans Lowes.

Instead, she says to set a limit behind the bar for people to have free drinks at the beginning, and once that money pool has dried up, it’s the guests’ turn to buy.

Think about wine in a box

…For the after-party, or even for the entire event.

“The after-party is a time to let loose and celebrate the night away,” enthuses Richard Ellison, founder and MD of Wanderlust Wine.

“Why not consider a light and cheerful option like bag-in-box wine?”

With a volume equivalent to around four bottles, he says it’s not only budget-friendly but also environmentally conscious: “An excellent choice to serve.”

And while bag-in-box wine technology has been associated with cheap wines in the past, it has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, notes Ellison.

“The innovation allows wines to stay fresh and delicious for up to six weeks once opened,” says Ellison. “Making it a perfect fit for an outdoor wedding, so you can keep the wine fresh throughout the day.”

Don’t be swayed by fancy food and wine pairings

Skip complex beverage options to avoid unnecessary expenses on extras, advises Ellison.

“Focus on crowd-pleaser wines – instead of thinking about food pairing, focus on the season and the atmosphere you envision for your wedding.”

He continues: “Food pairing can be tricky and subjective, it’s better to spend your efforts on making sure the wine will be enjoyed by your guests.”

Cue ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails

“Over recent years, RTD cocktails have gained popularity as a wedding drink option due to their convenience and affordability compared with traditional bar-made cocktails,” says Abby Matthews, director of The Cocktail Co.

For newlyweds not planning a bar… or stocking their own weddings, such as barn or marquee weddings, serving RTD cocktails means no need to pay for an expensive mixologist, says Matthews. “Or buying in all the different ingredients required for each cocktail.”

Additionally, the pre-mixed nature of RTD cocktails eliminates the need for excessive ingredient quantities that may go unused, reducing the risk of paying for overstock and potential wastage, she notes.

Another benefit of RTD cocktails is they drastically reduce the preparation time required to make cocktails. “Your guests definitely won’t be waiting 10 minutes for two cocktails, leading to much shorter queues at the bar,” suggests Matthews. “And more time on the dance floor!”