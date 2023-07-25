Powered By Pixels
25 July 2023

Huge blow for foodies as top Glasgow restaurant shuts after 22 years

By AI Newsroom
25 July 2023

“It’s a sad loss for the city”: One of Glasgow’s best restaurants closes after 22 years

Brian Maule at Chardon d'Or, a renowned restaurant on West Regent Street in Glasgow, announced its closure due to COVID-19's impact and other financial pressures such as rising costs and reduced customer base. Brian Maule, the restaurant's Chef, expressed his gratitude to patrons and regret over the closure. The restaurant, celebrated for its fine dining and service, was part of Glasgow's business district for 22 years. Maule, a seasoned chef with numerous awards and a loyal customer base, expressed hope for the future, despite the heavy toll the closure has taken.

One of Scotland’s best restaurants closes under pressure of rising costs

Inflation, Brexit aftershocks, and escalating food prices are pushing local hospitality firms against the wall. Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand-rated Monadh Kitchen, run by Martin and Sharlene Thliveros, has shuttered owing to pressure from the cost of living crisis. The Bearsden eatery, acclaimed for its Scottish cuisine with a modern twist, opened in 2017. Despite persevering through the Covid pandemic, the Thliveros team announced their heartbreaking decision, attributing it to the unbearable strain on their family's health and well-being. They expressed gratitude for the support received over the years, urging continued backing for small local businesses.

8 of the best pre-match pint pubs, bars, and restaurants to grab a drink in before visiting Hampden Park

The vicinity of the national stadium experiences ceaseless growth, with a plethora of fantastic local pubs available for a cool pint or your choice of drink. Here's our selection of eight pubs surrounding Hampden ideal for a visit prior to an event or match.

The top 50 ‘proper’ old-school classic pubs you need to visit in Glasgow before you die

Glasgow, rich in pub culture, yearns for the nostalgia of classic, old-school public houses. Despite growing gentrification, the city boasts ample spaces that still embody and celebrate Glaswegian pub culture, dating as far back as the 17th century. While stylish gastropubs, trendy spots, and fancy eateries are welcomed, there is a persistent charm in Glasgow's traditional pubs, if one knows where to look. The article explores the top 50 original old-school pubs across the city, including in the West End and Southside.

The best restaurants serving up authentic Scouse in Liverpool - according to our readers

Scouse, a favourite and renowned Liverpool dish, is cherished in its various forms, whether featuring chunks of beef or lamb, minced meat, or being vegetarian. This iconic dish, a staple in most Scouse households, can also be found in numerous restaurants and cafes throughout the city. Following a poll from our readers, we have compiled a list of establishments offering the most authentic, first-rate Scouse, for those keen to try this local dish for the first time.

50 best things to eat and drink in Glasgow this summer

This month, we honour Glasgow's finest through a sequence of guides that appreciate the individuals and locales that invigorate the city. Despite recent hurdles, local hospitality perseveres, rejuvenating with inventive concepts and vibrant energy. We've compiled a list of the top 50 food and beverage items in Glasgow, offering a glimpse into current culinary trends, exceptional tastes, and pioneering drinks. Use this as your invitation to discover the city's most fascinating restaurants, bars, and cafes this summer.

29 Glasgow bars and restaurants recommended by celebrities - from Will Ferrell to Billie Eilish

When celebrities visit Glasgow, where do they go? This article investigates the eateries and pubs frequented by illustrious stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jon Hamm, Billie Eilish and Beyonce.

Best places to eat in Liverpool: Food hygiene ratings for all cafes and restaurants on Lark Lane

LiverpoolWorld has examined the food hygiene ratings of restaurants and cafes on Lark Lane, Liverpool. Ratings range from 0-5, representing different levels of hygiene standards, according to the Food Standards Agency. Many eateries, including Andy’s Fish & Chips, Bar 25, Bistro Noir, and Burger Lane, have achieved a high rating of five, indicating very good hygiene standards. However, some venues such as La Gomera Bistro & Steak and Yum Cha received lower ratings, suggesting room for improvement.

Plans to transform SWG3 with new art and market spaces

SWG3 seeks to utilise their existing yard area at Eastvale Place for occasional events, expanding on the variety of activities already hosted. Proposed changes include external building alterations, car park allocation and extending the time frame for yard use for licensed events. SWG3, once a galvanisers' yard, has become a hub for art, music, design, food, fashion, shopping, and nightlife. The company aims to develop into a "major cultural destination" for Scotland, promoting artists, musicians, and designers, and aid in the city's post-Covid-19 recovery.

The 14 restaurants in Glasgow recommended by The Good Food Guide 2023

Founded by Raymond Postgate in 1951, The Good Food Guide is the UK's oldest and most popular dining guide. Its recommendations, based on anonymous and ongoing inspections, are shared via their app by Good Food Guide Club members. Currently, 14 Glasgow restaurants are recommended by the guide.

