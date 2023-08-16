Huge new sports bar to open on Arsenal's doorstep

A new sports bar, Northwood, is slated to launch next month at Angel Central, Islington in north London. Run by Maven Leisure, the venue will include 12 UHD screens for watching a range of sports including the 2023 Rugby World Cup and Premier League football. The bar will also provide a food menu incorporating burgers, pizzas, and sharing platters. Maven Leisure, which operates 13 establishments in London, has plans for Northwood to become the first choice for sports viewing in the capital city. The opening date of Northwood will be announced in the coming weeks.

Scotland's first Soho House members club is set to open in Glasgow next year as part of the Love Loan development. The £648,000 project by the Chris Stewart Group also includes housing, restaurants, bars, shops, a 245-bed Marriott hotel, and 168 serviced apartments. The site was historically a hub for diverse trades and housed the first Singer sewing machine factory outside the US. Soho House will cater to a community of creative industries, with members, including broadcaster Kaye Adams, comedian Karen Dunbar, and Neil McCallum of the BBC, shaping the club's membership and activities.

Rosa's Thai is set to open its first Scottish restaurant on Glasgow's West Nile Street on 18 September. For the pre-opening period from 5 to 17 September, diners will enjoy a 50% discount on food. Co-founders Saiphin and Alex Moore established Rosa's Thai in London in 2007, fusing Thai dishes with East London's café culture. Today, the company is renowned for its fresh Thai cuisine and warm hospitality across the UK. The Glasgow site will offer indoor and outdoor dining, takeaway and delivery services, with a menu featuring traditional Thai classics as well as unique offerings. CEO Gavin Adair expressed excitement over the Glasgow opening.

The Hidden Sea, a South Australian wine producer, removes 10 plastic bottles from oceans and rivers for every bottle of wine they sell. With a QR code on the bottle, customers can access up-to-date information on the plastic removal process. The company aims to recycle 1 billion single-use plastic bottles by 2030. The vineyard is located on South Australia's fossil-rich Limestone Coast, contributing to the fertile soil and unique filtration system. The wine range includes a red blend, rosé and chardonnay, all praised for their flavour and quality. The initiative is carried out through the ReSea Project.

Glasgow boasts a vast array of pubs, yet some remain underappreciated gems. This article highlights 15 of these lesser-known pubs, often overlooked due to their location, niche offerings, or intentionally low-key atmosphere. Whilst locals may be familiar with them, they often go unnoticed by the city's annual influx of visitors. The list ranges from unassuming family-owned establishments such as The Cabin Bar on Gallowgate, to lavish cocktail venues like the Devil of Brooklyn on Renfield Street. Each deserves greater recognition.

Starbucks unveils its new premises in the St Enoch Centre, having relocated from a stand within the centre to a former shoe shop. Glaswegians can now enjoy the revamped store, which was hidden for months. Enthusiastic about their "stunning" new space, Starbucks expects to remain a favourite for shoppers, cinema-goers and those seeking a coffee break. The new location is next to the Osborn Street entrance-exit, close to the previous stand.

Afternoon Tea Week begins on 7 August, celebrating the tradition of afternoon tea in Great Britain. The Mackintosh at the Willow tea spot on Sauchiehall Street, first opened in 1903, was revitalised in 2018 by the Willow Tea Rooms Trust. The place, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Margaret MacDonald, has a 'fairytale' feel. The ritual of afternoon tea was initiated around 1840 by Duchess Anna Russell. The Mackintosh at the Willow tea room, originally made famous by Glasgow entrepreneur Miss Cranston, harks back to these historic traditions.

Established by Raymond Postgate in 1951, The Good Food Guide is the UK's most enduring and top-selling dining out guide. Ongoing, unbiased inspections are conducted anonymously. The Good Food Guide Club offers members access to many reviews and images through their app. At present, there are 14 Glasgow restaurants endorsed by The Good Food Guide.

Glasgow boasts a thriving hospitality scene, marked by a bustling night-life and an array of cocktail bars. With an overwhelming choice on offer, this list of the city's 12 top cocktail bars has been compiled to guide visitors and locals alike. Each selection guarantees a refined experience. Follow the #LoveGlasgow hashtag across social media platforms for further insights on city life, guides, events, and suggestions for outings this spring.

Glasgow city's renowned for its fusion of traditional and modern cuisines, especially in Indian dishes. This article highlighted the top 10 Indian restaurants in Glasgow based on Google reviews. Topping the list is Mother India's Cafe, noted for its savoury sauces, flavourful meats, and fresh bread. It's followed by Little Curry House, Curry Pot, Horn Please, and Indian Orchard. Other noteworthy spots are Mister Singh's India, The Den: Mother India, Mother India Restaurant, Chaakoo Bombay Cafe, and Madras Cafe. These establishments stand out for their authentic flavours, quality service, and unique fusion dishes.