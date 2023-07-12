Imad Alarnab’s heritage tomato, fennel and dukkah salad recipe
“Make this in summer when the tomatoes are at their best,” suggests Imad Alarnab. “The better the tomato, the better this will taste, so splash out and get the good ones.”
Ingredients(Serves 2 as main or 4 as a side)
1 fennel bulb2 tablespoons olive oil1 teaspoon za’atar300g assorted heritage tomatoes, cut into chunks2 tablespoons good-quality extra virgin olive oilGrated zest and juice of ½ lemon2 tablespoons dukkah150g soft goat’s cheeseSmall handful of fresh tarragon leavesSalt
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/gas 6.
2. Cut the fennel bulb into 6–8 wedges, depending on how large your fennel is. Toss in the olive oil, za’atar and salt to taste, place on an oven tray and roast for 25–30 minutes until soft, slightly crisp and golden. Set aside to cool slightly.
3. Toss the tomatoes in a little salt and the extra virgin olive oil, lemon zest and juice, and dukkah. Roughly crumble the cheese and place on a large serving plate, followed by the roasted fennel and then the tomatoes. Finish with the tarragon leaves.
Imad’s Syrian Kitchen by Imad Alarnab is out now (HQ, £26)
