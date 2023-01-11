Jack Monroe’s apple Bircher recipe

“A filling and healthy breakfast option that’s a moment to rustle up the night before, Bircher pots are named after their Swiss inventor, Dr Maximilian Oskar Bircher-Benner,” says Jack Monroe.

“He first came up with the idea as part of a project to try to combat tuberculosis in the early 1900s, and originally intended it as a starter for a meal or an evening snack. The Apfeldiatspeise, as it was then known, was a resounding success, and one I have made many variations on over the years.”

Apple Bircher

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

1 medium apple50g porridge oats or muesli150ml milk75g natural yoghurtNuts or seeds, to top (optional)

Method:

1. First grate your apple coarsely, including the skin, into a decent-sized mixing bowl.

2. Add your oats or muesli, then the milk and yoghurt, and stir everything well to combine. Divide it between two pots or jars and top with the nuts or seeds, if you have any to hand. Pop the pots in the fridge overnight, or for four hours, and enjoy cold.

To keep: These can be made up to two days in advance but I wouldn’t recommend leaving them any longer than that due to the fresh apple used, as it will start to go brown and not look very appetising. The recipe is not particularly amenable to freezing due to the dairy content. It will freeze and thaw if you’re determined to do so, but may split in the thawing process. If this happens, it’s still fine to eat, just give it a really vigorous stir to bring it back together.

Thrifty Kitchen by Jack Monroe is published by Bluebird, priced £19.99. Photography by Patricia Niven. Available now.