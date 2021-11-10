Chef James Martin calls this crispy buttermilk chicken “one of our most popular restaurant dishes, for both kids and adults alike”.

He says: “The key is to use chicken thighs for the best taste, but soak them in buttermilk for at least 24 hours, as this flavours and tenderises the meat. The selection of spices is up to you, but this is our favourite combination.

“Simply mix with flour, coat the chicken and deep fry; if the chicken pieces start to colour too quickly, remove from the fryer and finish cooking in the oven, as you want the fryer at a temperature where it cooks the chicken through but browns the crumb at the same time. I love this with a chipotle dressing, tons of chilli and mint, and fresh lime.”

James Martin from BUTTER: Comforting, delicious, versatile, over 130 recipes celebrating butter by James Martin (John Carey/PA)

James Martin’s crispy buttermilk chicken with chipotle dressing

Ingredients:(serves 4–6)

12 chicken thighs, skinned and boneless500ml buttermilkVegetable oil, for deep-fryingFine sea salt

For the seasoned flour:

300g self-raising flour2tsp celery salt2tsp dried oregano2tsp cayenne pepper½tsp ground nutmeg3tsp garlic salt3tsp onion salt2tsp dried thyme1tsp freshly ground black pepper

For the chipotle dressing:

1tbsp Dijon mustard3 egg yolks200ml vegetable oil1tbsp chipotle chilli paste

To serve:

A few sprigs of coriander and mint, chopped1 red and 1 green chilli, sliced2 limes, cut into wedges

Method:

1. Place the chicken in a large bowl or container and coat in the buttermilk. Cover and pop in the fridge overnight.

2. The next day, heat a pan of vegetable oil or a deep-fat fryer to 170°C (338°F).

3. Mix the flour together with all the spices in a shallow bowl. Drain the chicken from the buttermilk and dredge it through the seasoned flour, coating each piece well.

4. Fry the chicken in batches for six to eight minutes until golden and crispy, then drain on kitchen paper.

5. To make the chipotle dressing, whisk together the mustard and egg yolks. Slowly drizzle in the oil, whisking continuously until you have a thick dressing, then whisk in the chipotle paste.

6. To serve, pile the chicken onto a platter, drizzle over the chipotle dressing and sprinkle the herbs and chillies over the top. Dot with lime wedges for squeezing.

BUTTER: Comforting, Delicious, Versatile, Over 130 Recipes Celebrating Butter by James Martin, published by Quadrille, priced £22. Photography John Carey. Available now.