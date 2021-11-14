James Martin’s filo croustades of figs, almonds and clotted cream
These decadent puds will look oh-so impressive…
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
Plain flour, for dusting8 sheets of filo pastry80g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing80g caster sugar75g flaked almonds, toasted4tbsp clotted cream4 ripe figs, stems trimmed and crossed to press open2tbsp honey
To serve:
200g clotted cream
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 170°C (150°C fan)/325°F/gas 3 and grease four 10 centimetre tart tins, one and a half centimetres deep.
2. On a lightly floured surface, cut out 12×12 centimetre squares from the filo pastry. From the remaining pastry, cut out eight discs, using a five centimetre round cutter.
3. Brush one filo disc with melted butter on one side and place it butter-side down into a tart tin. Lightly brush three of the filo squares on both sides with melted butter, then cut them in half into triangles. Arrange the triangles evenly on the disc like petals, then seal them with another filo disc on top (this will ensure light, flaky and crisp croustades). Repeat to assemble the remaining three tart shells.
4. Bake the tarts for eight to 10 minutes until crisp and golden, then carefully place them on a wire rack to cool. Remove from the tins once cool.
5. Put the sugar in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat; do not stir but carefully swirl in the pan until the sugar is brown and caramelised. This should take about three to four minutes. Toss in the almonds to coat them.
6. Place a dollop of clotted cream into each filo shell, add a fig, top with a scattering of caramelised almonds and drizzle with honey. Serve topped with a dollop of clotted cream.
BUTTER: Comforting, Delicious, Versatile, Over 130 Recipes Celebrating Butter by James Martin, published by Quadrille, priced £22. Photography John Carey. Available now.
