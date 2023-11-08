James Martin’s Valencia beans and red prawns recipe
“Located on the east coast, the 2,000-year-old city of Valencia boasts wide sandy beaches, striking architecture, a buzzing food scene and culture,” says chef James Martin, who has dedicated his latest cookbook to Spanish cuisine.
“It has its own language (a dialect of Catalan) and unique cuisine, with a focus on rice, seafood and meat. This dish showcases red prawns on a bed of white beans and vegetables.”
Valencia beans and red prawns
Ingredients:(Serves 2)
75ml olive oil, plus extra for drizzling2 garlic cloves, chopped1 onion, diced1⁄4 leek, diced1⁄2 carrot, peeled and diced1⁄4 green pepper, cored, deseeded and diced3 bay leaves2 whole smoked chilli peppers (or a pinch of chilli flakes)300g cooked butter beansSplash of white wineSmall bunch of flat-leaf parsley, chopped8 red prawns, split lengthwaysSea salt
Method:
1. If you want to use a BBQ, heat a BBQ until hot and the coals are white.
2. Heat a medium paella pan and, when hot, add the oil, then add the garlic, all the vegetables, the bay leaves and the smoked peppers. Cook for two to three minutes, then stir in the beans, 50 millilitres of water and the wine and cook for three to four minutes. Season with salt and finish with the parsley.
3. Meanwhile, pop the prawns onto the BBQ, drizzle with oil and season with salt, then cook for two to three minutes until charred, turning once or twice. Alternatively, grill on high for three to four minutes.
4. To serve, remove the smoked peppers (if using) from the beans and then pile the prawns on top of the beans and drizzle with extra olive oil if desired.
James Martin’s Spanish Adventure by James Martin is published by Quadrille, priced £27. Photography by Dan Jones. Available now.
