James Morton’s food memories – from baking with Granny to collapsing gingerbread
Sourdough enthusiast James Morton was growing starters and whipping up homemade loaves long before the lockdown breadmaking craze began.
The 2012 Great British Bake Off runner-up and doctor, who lives in Glasgow with wife Fenella and 14-month-old daughter Lily, began helping out in the kitchen as a child. As Morton’s food memories show, cooking has always been a family affair…
His earliest food memory…
“My earliest memory of cooking is probably standing on this little step in my granny’s kitchen helping her rub the butter into the flour when making shortcrust pastry.”
The first time he cooked for other people…
“I think I was about eight or nine years old. I remember it was a birthday meal for my mum.
“It was a Gary Rhodes recipe, a kind of beef hotpot thing, and it was delicious. I’m sure it wasn’t as delicious as my mum said it was, but it was pretty good.”
His most famous bake…
“It’s probably still all the way back to Bake Off. It was my 21st birthday and I won star baker in the second to last week with a collapsing gingerbread barn. It was a lovely day.”
From Scratch: Sourdough and From Scratch: Brew by James Morton are published by Quadrille, priced £12 each. Photography by Andy Sewell.