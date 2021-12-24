James Sawbridge’s savoury bread pudding with cheesy sprouts recipe
“Years ago, when I was reading a cookbook by Thomas Keller, I saw a surprisingly rustic-looking savoury bread and butter pudding amid his Michelin-starred works of art. Ever since, I’ve been thinking of what my more artisan version could be,” says food writer James Strawbridge.
“The result is a dish that, for me, captures winter in one rich, creamy scoop. I adore the way the mustard and Cheddar soften the bitter cruciferous note of the sprouts while accentuating their sweet profile. Cook this with yesterday’s bread for added texture – and to mop up the sauce.”
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
50g (1¾oz) butter1tbsp plain flour75ml (2½fl oz) white wine200ml (7fl oz) double cream1tsp wholegrain mustard½tsp ground nutmeg½tsp celery salt150g (5½oz) mature Cheddar, grated350g (12oz) sprouts, halved2 slices of sourdough, toasted
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan/425°F/Gas 7). Melt the butter in a saucepan and stir in the flour. Mix into a basic roux base and then slacken it with the white wine.
2. Continue to stir the roux while adding in the cream, mustard, nutmeg, and celery salt, then cook over a low heat for three to four minutes until velvety and smooth.
3. Add the cheese and allow to melt, then remove the pan from the heat.
4. Steam the sprouts for four minutes, then add them to the cheese sauce with torn pieces of the toasted sourdough. Pour the mixture into a small casserole dish and bake in the oven for 15–20 minutes, until the cheese sauce is golden and the edges have started to crisp.
The Complete Vegetable Cookbook: A Seasonal, Zero-Waste Guide To Cooking With Vegetables by James Strawbridge is published by DK, priced £25. Available now.
