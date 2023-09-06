Jamie Oliver’s chocolate dreams recipe – dedicated to wife Jools
“Chocolate and coffee are celebrated all around the Med and they’re also my wife’s two favourite indulgent pleasures, so why wouldn’t I create possibly one of the most decadent desserts on earth?” says Jamie Oliver.
Jools’ chocolate dreams
Ingredients:(Serves 6)Total time: 40 minutes, plus cooling
150g dark chocolate (70%)125g unsalted butter50ml good espresso2 large eggs125g golden caster sugar
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 120°C/250°F/gas ½.
2. Snap the chocolate into a heatproof bowl, add the butter, espresso and a good pinch of sea salt, and place over a pan of gently simmering water to melt very slowly until smooth, stirring regularly.
3. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs and sugar together until pale and doubled in size, then carefully fold in the melted chocolate mixture.
4. Boil the kettle. Divide the mixture between six coffee cups or ramekins and put them into a roasting tray. Place the tray in the oven, then carefully pour in enough boiling kettle water to come halfway up the side of the cups.
5. Bake for exactly 20 minutes, then carefully remove from the oven and leave to cool in the water for two hours.
6. To serve, I sometimes shave over some extra chocolate, or add fresh fruit like cherries, blood oranges or wild strawberries, with a dollop of yoghurt or crème fraîche.
Energy 400 kcalFat 26.8gSat fat 15.9gProtein 3.8gCarbs 38.6gSugars 38.5gSalt 0.4gFibre 0.0g
5 Ingredients Mediterranean by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Michael Joseph © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2023 5 Ingredients Mediterranean). Recipe photography: © David Loftus, 2023. Available now.
