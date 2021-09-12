Jamie Oliver’s chocolate orange crème brulée
Jamie Oliver calls this dessert “silky, indulgent and oh-so-good”.
Ingredients:(Serves 2 + 2 leftover puds)
100ml double cream300ml semi-skimmed milk100g dark chocolate (70%)4 large free-range eggs80g golden caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling1 orangeSeasonal berries, to serve
GET AHEAD: Pour the cream and milk into a non-stick pan, snap in the chocolate, and place on a medium-low heat until the chocolate has melted, whisking regularly. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly while you separate the eggs.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk the yolks (freeze the whites to make meringues another day) with the sugar and the finely grated orange zest until pale and fluffy. Now, whisking constantly, gradually pour in the chocolate mixture until combined. Return to the pan and place over a low heat, then very gently bring to a simmer, whisking constantly for about 10 minutes, or until you have a custard-like consistency.
Divide between four small heatproof cups or two sharing bowls, then cool, cover and leave to set in the fridge overnight.
TO SERVE: Sprinkle a little sugar over two of the puds, then melt it under a hot grill or using a blowtorch. Serve with orange segments, berries or cherries. The two extra puds will keep for up to 5 days in the fridge, if you can wait that long!
ENERGY 414kcalFAT 27.1gSAT FAT 13.7gPROTEIN 8.9gCARBS 39.8gSUGARS 39.6gSALT 0.2gFIBRE 1g
Together by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2021 Together), priced £26. Photography by David Loftus. Available now.