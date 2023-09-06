Jamie Oliver’s feta filo turnover recipe
“When I was a teenager visiting Cyprus on holiday, I was wowed by the recipes that would cook feta rather than just serve it in salads raw,” Jamie Oliver writes.
“For me, this is so incredibly simple, satisfying and impressive.”
Feta ﬁlo turnovers with fresh marjoram, runny honey and pistachio sprinkle
Ingredients: (Serves 4)Total time: 20 minutes
4 sheets of ﬁlo pastry200g feta cheese½ a bunch of marjoram (10g)25g shelled unsalted pistachiosRunny honey, to serve
Method:
1. Lay a sheet of ﬁlo on a damp tea towel and brush lightly with olive oil.
2. Crumble a quarter of the feta across one side of the pastry, leaving a three-centimetre gap around the edges, and pick over a quarter of the marjoram leaves.
3. Carefully fold over the ﬁlo, press the edges to seal, then fold in half again, pressing down gently to secure. Brush lightly with olive oil.
4. Place a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat with a splash of olive oil, add the ﬁlo parcel and cook for two minutes on each side, or until golden and crisp, then transfer to a serving plate.
5. Meanwhile, bash or roughly chop the pistachios. Drizzle the parcel with honey and scatter over a quarter of the pistachios. Repeat with the rest of the ingredients, serving each parcel as soon as it’s ready.
Energy 269 kcalFat 15.6gSat fat 9.1gProtein 11.4gCarbs 22gSugars 9.2gSalt 1.1gFibre 1.1g
5 Ingredients Mediterranean by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Michael Joseph © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2023 5 Ingredients Mediterranean). Recipe photography: © David Loftus, 2023. Available now.
