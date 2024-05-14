Jamie Oliver’s perfect brunch recipe

Few things are as joyful as sitting down to brunch.

It’s normally when you’ve got a bit more time on your hands to enjoy the day stretching in front of you – you can take things at your own pace, and cook up a big meal to have with family or friends.

Now, brunch is getting the cookbook treatment. Some of the biggest chefs working today, including Yotam Ottolenghi, Jamie Oliver, and Angela Hartnett, have contributed their favourite recipes to the new cookbook Brunch In London.

It’s brought together by Australian charity OnePlate, hot on the heels of the Brunch In Melbourne cookbook. The new edition is a celebration of London’s vibrant food culture, with 100% of the profits going towards OnePlate’s sustainable food projects.

If you’re keen to get in on the brunch action, why not try Jamie Oliver’s perfect recipe…

Avocado and jalapeno hash brown with poached eggs

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

250 ripe cherry tomatoes on the vine2tbsp olive oil800g Maris Piper potatoes4 spring onions2 fresh jalapenos1 ripe avocado20g Parmesan4 large eggs4 coriander sprigs1 limeSea salt and ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C (170°C fan/375°F/gas mark 5).

2. Place the tomatoes on a baking tray, drizzle with one tablespoon of olive oil, season with salt and pepper, then roast for 30 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, scrub and coarsely grate the potatoes, then squeeze dry in a clean tea towel. Roughly slice the spring onions and jalapenos (deseeded, if you like), then finely slice the avocado.

4. Place a large non-stick ovenproof frying pan over a medium heat. Add the potatoes, spring onions, jalapenos, avocado and remaining tablespoon of oil, mix together and cook for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Finely grate in half the Parmesan and season with salt and pepper, then pat and flatten everything down into an even layer. Cook for 10 minutes, or until golden and crisp on the bottom, then transfer to the oven for a final 10 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, poach the eggs to your liking. Turn the hash brown out onto a board (it should be the perfect combo of soft and crispy), then grate over the remaining Parmesan. Slice and divide the hash brown between plates, top with the tomatoes and poached eggs, then tear over the coriander leaves. Slice the lime into wedges and serve alongside for squeezing over.

TIP: Cooked avocado is utterly delicious; however, it does divide people. If you’re not a fan, simply leave it out of the hash brown and serve it fresh on top.

Brunch In London Cookbook is published by OnePlate, priced £34.95. Available May 13.