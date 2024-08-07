Jane Dunn’s cookie dough bars recipe
“When baking something cookie-related, it’s always a common joke that the cookie dough is better raw, and even though I adore a baked cookie I can’t deny that the dough really is delicious,” says Jane Dunn, the brains behind Jane’s Patisserie.
“So I thought making a cookie dough bar would solve all of my cookie dough cravings. This thick cookie dough is gloriously full of chocolate chips and topped with a thick chocolate ganache, so it just gets even better. It’s an easy treat to throw together and enjoy with friends and family.”
You can use any chocolate chips you fancy in this cookie dough, and Dunn recommends hard-treating the flour – which involves popping it on a baking tray in the oven at 200ºC/180ºC fan for five minutes, then letting it cool completely before using.
Cookie dough bars
Ingredients:(Makes 16)
125g unsalted butter, at room temperature125g soft light brown sugar397g tin condensed milk2tsp vanilla extract400g plain flour, heated and cooled½tsp sea salt200g chocolate chips of choice
For the topping:150g milk chocolate150g dark chocolate150g double cream
Method:
1. Line a 23-centimetre square tin with parchment paper.
2. In a bowl, mix the butter and sugar together to combine. Add the condensed milk and vanilla extract and mix again. Add the heated and cooled flour, sea salt and chocolate chips and mix again. Press this cookie dough into the bottom of the lined tin, evenly.
3. For the topping: Add the milk and dark chocolates and double cream to a heatproof bowl. Heat in the microwave on low, in 30-second bursts, stirring well each time, until smooth.
4. Pour this over the cookie dough, then set the bars in the fridge for at least four hours, but preferably overnight. Slice and enjoy.
Jane’s Patisserie: Easy Favourites by Jane Dunn is published by Ebury Press, priced £22. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available now.
