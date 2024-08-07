Jane Dunn’s frying pan pizza recipe

“Pizza is my dream of dreams, but I like to make certain dishes as easy as possible,” says Jane Dunn.

“Yes, you do need to make the dough and let that sit for a certain amount of time, but it’s worth it. Prep the sauce while the dough is resting, as well as the rest of the toppings. Lightly flour a surface to roll out the dough, then add to a pan.

“The combination of cooking over the hob while finishing under the grill works wonders as it perfectly cooks the dough and melts the cheese.”

Frying pan pizzas

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

400g plain flour, plus extra for dusting7g dried active yeast2tbsp olive oil250-275ml waterPinch of salt

For the toppings:400g tin chopped tomatoes1tsp chilli flakes1tsp dried oregano1tsp garlic powder1tsp onion powder2tbsp olive oil50-100g mozzarella, grated

Other toppings (optional):Roasted veggiesCooked sausagesPepperoniHamCooked chicken

Method:

1. Add the flour, yeast, oil and 200ml of the water to a bowl with the salt and bring together with a spatula. Gradually add the rest of the water if needed until you have a slightly sticky dough. Tip this onto a floured surface and knead for 10 minutes until the dough is smooth and soft and no longer sticky. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with clingfilm and leave to rest for 30 minutes.

2. While the dough is resting, add the chopped tomatoes to a bowl with the chilli flakes, dried oregano, garlic powder and onion powder and stir to combine. Prepare your other toppings if required.

3. Split the dough into two pieces and roll each one into a circle about 23-25 centimetres in diameter.

4. Heat a large ovenproof frying pan over a high heat and add one tablespoon of oil. Place one of the circles of dough into the heated pan, then spoon over half of the tomato mixture.

5. Sprinkle on the cheese, any other toppings you are using and fry for one to two minutes until the bottom is golden.

6. Transfer the pan to your grill and grill for two to three minutes until the top is cooked, the cheese is melted and it looks delicious. Repeat with the second piece of dough and remaining toppings

Jane’s Patisserie: Easy Favourites by Jane Dunn is published by Ebury Press, priced £22. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available now.