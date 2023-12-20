Joe Wicks’ cacio e pepe beans recipe
“This is probably one of the stranger-looking recipes in this book, but don’t judge it on its looks alone, because this cheesy dish tastes magnificent and it’s another great one for the all-important gut health,” says Joe Wicks.
Cacio e pepe beans ‘n’ greens
Ingredients:(Serves 2)
1tbsp extra-virgin olive oil1 shallot, finely chopped4 garlic cloves, grated or finely chopped400g tin of butter beansHalf a tbsp freshly ground black pepper40g Parmesan, finely grated, plus extra to serve1tbsp red wine vinegar150g Tenderstem broccoli100g kale
Method:
1. Get the kettle on.
2. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan, then sauté the shallot for two to three minutes until softened, stirring regularly. Add the garlic and fry for one minute until fragrant, then throw in the tin of butter beans, along with any liquid from the tin. Bring up to a simmer, add the pepper, Parmesan and red wine vinegar. Don’t skimp on the pepper here – it’s the main flavour, and you want it to be almost spicy.
3. Pour the boiling water into a saucepan and boil the broccoli and kale for two to three minutes until tender. Drain, season well and set aside.
4. Serve the beans in two bowls, topped with broccoli and kale with a little bit of extra Parmesan.
Feel Good In 15 by Joe Wicks is published by HQ, priced £22. Photography by David Loftus. Available now.
