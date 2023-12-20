Joe Wicks’ saucy spring onion chicken recipe
“This is one of my family’s favourite recipes, and it went down a storm when I shared it on Instagram. Everyone loved it,” says Joe Wicks.
“It takes spring onions and makes them the star of the dish, which creates so much flavour. It’s halfway between a stir-fry and a curry, with a lovely thick sauce that coats the whole lot and will have you licking the plate clean.”
Saucy spring onion chicken
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
1tbsp vegetable oil640g chicken mini fillets40g cornflour5tbsp oyster sauce4tbsp soy sauce2tbsp honey2 bunches of spring onions, finely sliced4 garlic cloves, gratedThumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated200–400ml waterJuice of 1–2 limes, plus wedges to serve
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok and fry the chicken over a high heat for three to four minutes, so it gets some nice golden colour.
2. While the chicken is browning, whisk together the cornflour, oyster sauce, soy sauce and honey in a small bowl. Set aside.
3. Scatter in most of the spring onions, setting aside some to garnish, along with the garlic and ginger and stir-fry for one minute until fragrant.
4. Pour in the cornflour-soy mixture and coat the chicken and veg, then add the water, bring up to the boil and let the whole thing bubble away and get thick and glossy.
5. Season with lime juice, to taste. Serve with rice and lime wedges and scatter with the remaining spring onions.
Feel Good In 15 by Joe Wicks is published by HQ, priced £22. Photography by David Loftus. Available now.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox