Joe Wicks’ stovetop plum crumble recipe
“A crumble with no faffing about. Can you believe it? No faff, no oven and it’s ready in 15 minutes,” says Joe Wicks.
“This speedy crumble has a few healthy shortcuts, but the end result is bang on. Tastes just as good when it hits the lips. Swap the plums for any in-season fruit and follow the same method – you may just need to lengthen the cooking times for harder fruits like apples and pears.”
You can even add any nuts, seeds or granola you like to the crumble mix, to give it a bit more crunch.
Stovetop plum crumble plumble
Ingredients:(Serves 2)
300g plums (approx. 4), stones removed1tbsp, plus 20g demerara sugar1/2tsp vanilla extract30g salted butter30g hazelnuts, roughly chopped40g porridge oats20g plain flour1tsp ground cinnamon
Method:
1. Add the plums, the one tablespoon of sugar and vanilla extract to a small saucepan with two tablespoons of water. Cook over a high heat with the lid on for five minutes, then take off the lid and reduce the heat, cooking for a further two to three minutes, until the fruit is soft.
2. In a frying pan, add the remaining demerara sugar, butter, hazelnuts, oats, flour and cinnamon and cook, stirring regularly, until golden and crisp, about 10 minutes.
3. Divide the fruit between two bowls and sprinkle with the crumble mixture to serve.
Feel Good In 15 by Joe Wicks is published by HQ, priced £22. Photography by David Loftus. Available now.
