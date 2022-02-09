Kate Humble’s clementine cake with an orange and pomegranate salad recipe

“A self-confessed tentative cake-maker, when I attempted this one for the first time – lured by the irresistible combination of orangey citrus and almonds – it turned out to be nigh-on perfect,” says presenter-turned-cookbook author, Kate Humble.

“Consequently, I love it and probably bake it more often than any other cake. There are many versions out there, but they all forego flour for ground almonds and use oranges, clementines or tangerines that are cooked until soft and then puréed. The result is a dense, fragrant sponge that is equally happy eaten unadorned, or with cream. Raspberries go well, either whole or as a coulis, but I love it with this simple orange salad and will offer crème fraîche with a shake of cinnamon for those who want it.”

Clementine cake with an orange and pomegranate salad recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 8)

For the cake:375g – or as near as possible – clementines or tangerinesOil for greasing6 eggs225g golden caster sugar250g ground almonds1 heaped tsp baking powder

For the orange salad:6 oranges1tsp orange blossom water2tbsp pomegranate seeds2tbsp toasted flaked almondsSome mint leaves, shredded

Method:

1. For the cake: Boil the whole fruit (in their skins) in a pan of water for one to two hours until soft. Let them cool, cut in half and remove the pips. Purée the fruit halves – skins and all – in a food processor until smooth. Preheat your oven to 190°C, Gas Mark 5, and grease and line a 20 centimetre springform tin.

2. Beat the eggs with a fork, then stir in the sugar, almonds and baking powder. Once well mixed, add the fruit purée and stir until the fruit is evenly distributed in the mix. Pour into the prepared tin and cook for one hour. Check with your trusty skewer that it is cooked through. If it gets a bit too brown before the end of the cooking time, loosely cover with foil. Let it cool in the tin on a wire rack.

3. For the salad: Peel the oranges carefully, making sure you remove all the pith, then slice them into discs about five millimetres thick. Arrange them in a dish. Sprinkle over the orange blossom water and the pomegranate seeds. Just before serving, add a scattering of toasted flaked almonds and shredded mint leaves.

(Andrew Montgomery/PA)

Home Cooked: Recipes From The Farm by Kate Humble is published by Gaia, priced £25. Photography by Andrew Montgomery. Available now.