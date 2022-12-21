Kate Young’s sausage roll recipe

Food writer Kate Young is a huge fan of sausage rolls, and these ones are “made sweet and salty with mango chutney and soy sauce”, she says.

They’re perfect party food for New Year’s Eve – and are actually inspired by plenty of literary parties.

“Our titular heroine in Jilly Cooper’s Prudence joins Mrs Braddock to make them for Lucasta’s birthday party. And they’re part of the complicated ‘beige feast’ at the Christmas Eve party in Juno Dawson’s Stay Another Day,” says Young.

“In Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling, a list of Mandy’s favourite canapés has sausage rolls on top (naturally). Neville takes a sausage roll off a platter during a big party that brings the Cazalets together in Elizabeth Jane Howard’s Casting Off. Sausage rolls are part of the spread when Adrian Mole and his neighbours celebrate the Royal Wedding with a street party. They’re ubiquitous, they’re delicious. They’re perfect.”

Sausage rolls

Ingredients:(Makes around 64 little rolls)

2 brown onions, finely diced1 carrot, grated2 crisp eating apples, grated500g sausage meat (I squeeze the meat from a packet of good sausages – the texture and seasoning give your sausage rolls a good kickstart)500g minced pork, at least 10 per cent fat125g soft white breadcrumbs6tbsp mango chutney2tbsp soy sauce1tbsp cider vinegarLots of freshly ground black pepperA large pinch of flaky sea salt1 egg4 sheets ready-rolled puff pastry1tbsp sesame seeds

Method:

1. In a mixing bowl, bring together the onions, carrot, apples, meat, breadcrumbs, mango chutney, soy sauce, vinegar, and seasoning. Squidge everything together with your hands.

2. Whisk the egg in a small bowl and set aside. Preheat your oven to 200˚C/400˚F/Gas 6. Lay out a sheet of pastry, with the narrower end parallel to the edge of your work surface. Slice in half, again parallel to the edge of the work surface. On each half, place one eighth of the filling in a line along the longer edge. The line of filling should be a generous two centimetres high.

3. Roll the pastry tightly over the meat. Paint some of the beaten egg along the top edge of the pastry, then roll the meat over it to seal. Paint the roll with more beaten egg, then slice each roll into eight pieces (a bread knife or serrated knife is the best one to use here) and transfer to a lined baking sheet. They will puff up, so give them a little space. Sprinkle the tops with sesame seeds. Repeat with the remaining pastry and filling.

4. Bake to a deep golden colour; 25–30 minutes should do it. Allow to cool slightly before serving, or serve at room temperature if you prefer.

The Little Library Parties by Kate Young is published by Head of Zeus, priced £15. Photography by Yuki Sugiura. Available now.