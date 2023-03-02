Kick off spring with 6 stunning sauvignon blancs
When it comes to crisp, pungent, aromatic whites, New Zealand’s sauvignon blanc steals the show.
Indeed, the spectrum of styles and ripeness range from cut-grass and nettles to more tropical, exotic flavours – and a lively fruit salad we just can’t drink enough of.
Rich and beautifully refreshing, the buzz around these attractive wines mean they don’t come as cheap as some of their counterparts.
But for a lip-smacking glass, this delicious array from Marlborough – the heart of savvy blanc production – are worth the slight splurge…
1. Yealands Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Marlborough, New Zealand, £11, Sainsbury’s
When it comes to concentrated fruit flavours, this vibrant expression has it in spades. Showing a delectable balance between herbaceous fruit and notes of wet stone, sweet pea and guava, there’s a mouthwatering intensity and crisp, minerally finish.
2. M&S Clocktower Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand, £11, from £13, now until April 10, Marks & Spencer, in-store
With bright, perky, passion fruit, citrus and herbal flavours highlighted by fragrant floral, honey and grassy characters, this shows a textured palate enriched by fabulous freshness and ripe citrus on the finish.
3. Jackson Stich Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand, £9.99, from £12.99, Waitrose
Vivid and pure with lovely key lime, passion fruit, melon and grass, there’s an appealing breadth of zesty, citrusy fruit, streak of minerality, with nuances of lemon and lime lingering on the crisp, refreshing finish.
4. Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Marlborough, New Zealand, £13.50, Co-op, in-store
Fragrant, layered and textured, enticing aromatics of passion fruit, lemon-lime and ripe melon draw you in, with a concentrated palate of fleshy, succulent, tropical flavours infused with zingy, citrusy acidity.
5. M&S Collection Saint Clair Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, 2021, New Zealand, £16, Marks & Spencer, in-store
Charming on the nose with grassy, tangy aromas, passion fruit flavours are bright and juicy with touches of green capsicum, hints of herbaceousness and traces of nettle, offering lots of zing and bang for your buck.
6. Smith & Sheth CRU Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand, £17.68, Lay & Wheeler
Gently aromatic with a caressing mouthfeel, this is an elegant style showing great purity. Notes of soft guava, nettles, grass and lime, with a ripe mix of citrus and tropical fruit flavours unfold on the palate, embellished with a touch of blackcurrant leaf in the background. A gorgeous glass.
