Kwoklyn Wan’s drunken chicken noodles recipe
“Contrary to what the name would suggest, the chicken in this noodle dish is not drenched in alcohol,” says Kwoklyn Wan.
“A common theory behind the Thai name (Pad Kee Mao) is that they are simply a perfect recovery dish for the day after the night before.”
Drunken chicken noodles
Ingredients:(Serves 2)
400g fresh flat rice noodles (ho fun)2tbsp vegetable oil350g boneless skin-on chicken thighs, cut into 2.5cm pieces2 garlic cloves, mincedThumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and sliced3 spring onions, cut into 5cm lengths, whites and greens separated300g choy sum, cut into 5cm lengths, stalks and leaves separated3tbsp oyster sauce2tbsp light soy sauce1tbsp dark soy sauce2tsp chicken powder125ml red wine1tbsp cornflour mixed with 2tbsp water1tsp sesame oil
Method:
1. Place the noodles in a colander or sieve (strainer) and loosen under hot water, drain and set to one side.
2. Heat a wok with the oil over a medium-high heat, then add the chicken thighs and cook for about 12–18 minutes, turning occasionally until golden brown and cooked through. Now add the garlic and ginger and fry until fragrant, then add the spring onion whites and choy sum stalks along with the oyster sauce, light and dark soy sauces, chicken powder and red wine. Bring to the boil, then add the softened noodles, spring onion greens and choy sum leaves and combine. Give the cornflour mixture a stir and pour into the noodle sauce, mixing continuously until the sauce reaches your desired consistency. Turn off the heat and drizzle with the sesame oil.
One Wok, One Pot by Kwoklyn Wan is published by Quadrille, priced £16.99. Photography by Sam Folan. Available January 19.
