Kwoklyn Wan’s eight treasure tofu recipe
“In China, ba (eight) is a lucky number because it sounds like fa, which means wealth or fortune,” explains Kwoklyn Wan, author of the new 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway book.
“This dish, with the eight vegetable treasures it holds, is considered to represent wealth and prosperity in all its many forms.
Ingredients:(Serves 2)
2tbsp vegetable oil150g diced onion3 celery sticks, cut into 3cm pieces on the diagonal100g sliced mushrooms80g canned water chestnuts, drained and sliced80g canned bamboo shoots, drained80g sliced carrots175–200g marinated tofu cubes80g salted peanuts
For the sauce:2tbsp fermented chilli bean paste (doubanjiang)1tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)2tsp sugar1tsp dark soy sauce2tbsp waterPinch of saltPinch of white pepper1 tsp cornflour
Method:
1. Put all the ingredients for the sauce into a bowl and mix until well combined; leave to one side.
2. Place your wok over a medium-high heat; when hot add the oil followed by the onion and celery and stir-fry for one minute. Add the mushrooms and continue to stir-fry for another minute, then add the water chestnuts, bamboo shoots and carrots and stir-fry for another minute before adding the marinated tofu pieces.
3. Give the sauce mixture a quick stir and add to the wok. Once all of your ingredients are piping hot, add the peanuts, give everything a good mix and then transfer to your serving plate. Enjoy it as it is or with a bowl of steaming rice.
10-Minute Chinese Takeaway by Kwoklyn Wan is published by Quadrille, priced £16. Photography Sam Folan. Available now.
