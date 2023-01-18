Kwoklyn Wan’s fried bananas recipe
“Growing up in Chinese restaurants and takeaways, we ate a lot of banana fritters, especially on Saturday nights at the end of a very busy service,” remembers Kwoklyn Wan.
“Dad would cook a big plateful (always drizzled with Lyle’s golden syrup) as his way of thanking the staff for their hard work.”
Fried bananas
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
4 ripe bananasVegetable oil, for deep-fryingMaple syrup, honey or golden syrupIcing sugar
For the batter:95g self-raising flour25g cornflour1 egg1tbsp vegetable oil½tsp baking powder250ml cold water
Method:
1. Cut the bananas into 2.5cm chunks.
2. Place all the batter ingredients in a bowl and mix until smooth.
3. Heat the oil in a deep-sided saucepan or wok to 170°C (340°F).
4. Dip the chopped bananas into the batter and then carefully fry them in batches in the oil until golden brown. Drain on a wire rack.
5. Arrange on your serving plate, pour over your syrup and dust with icing sugar to serve.
WARNING! Allow to cool slightly before eating as the bananas will be extremely hot when they first come out of the pan.
One Wok, One Pot by Kwoklyn Wan is published by Quadrille, priced £16.99. Photography by Sam Folan. Available January 19.
