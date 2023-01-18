Kwoklyn Wan’s spicy Singapore vegetable rice recipe
“Pretty much ‘anything goes’ when it comes to fried rice,” says Kwoklyn Wan. “But a simple Chinese takeaway classic is the spicy Singapore-style, with its signature curry powder taste.”
Spicy Singapore vegetable rice
Ingredients:(Serves 2-3)
2tbsp vegetable oil1 onion, finely diced2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped2 red bird’s-eye chillies, roughly chopped500g cooked long-grain or basmati rice150g frozen mixed baby vegetables, defrosted2tbsp Chinese curry powder, or use your favourite1tbsp light soy sauce1tsp dark soy saucePinch of white pepperSalt, to taste
Method:
1. Place a wok over a medium-high heat, add the oil and, once smoking, add the onion and garlic and fry until golden brown, being careful not to let the garlic burn. Add the chopped chillies and fry for a further 30 seconds until fragrant, then add the cooked rice and continue to fry for two to three minutes; you want the rice grains to toast slightly, which will give your dish a slightly nutty flavour, so don’t stir the ingredients constantly.
2. Now add the thawed frozen vegetables along with the curry powder, light and dark soy sauces and white pepper and toss gently to combine with the rice. Once the ingredients are fully heated through, taste the rice and adjust the seasoning with salt if required. Serve piping hot.
One Wok, One Pot by Kwoklyn Wan is published by Quadrille, priced £16.99. Photography by Sam Folan. Available January 19.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox