Lerato Umah-Shaylor’s plantain shakshuka recipe

“Shakshuka is Tunisia’s gift to the world. A one-pot dish of eggs on top of a lava of tomatoes and peppers, this moreish legacy travelled across North Africa, to Israel and the Middle East,” says Lerato Umah-Shaylor.

“My plantain shakshuka was created by chance when I threw in some leftover plantains. Unsurprisingly, the result was a stunning marriage of North and West African flavours. This is sure to become one of your brunch-time favourites.”

Plantain shakshuka

Ingredients:(Serves 4-6)

Vegetable oil, for frying

For the plantain:1 large plantain, peeled and cut into 2cm chunks¼tsp paprika

For the shakshuka:4tbsp olive oil1 white onion, peeled and roughly chopped2 bell peppers (red and yellow), stemmed, deseeded and cut into 1cm slices¾tsp fine sea salt4 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed2tbsp red harissa1tbsp tomato puree3tsp cumin seeds, toasted and crushed, or 1½tsp ground cumin2tsp paprika½tsp ground turmeric½tsp chilli flakes (optional)800g vine-ripened tomatoes, or 2 x 400g cans plum tomatoes8 medium free-range eggs, 2 beaten

To serve:1 small bunch of fresh coriander, torn

Method:

1. Heat two centimetres of oil in a shallow frying pan to 190˚C. Use a slotted spoon to lower the plantain chunks into the hot oil. Cook in batches for a few minutes, turning frequently to ensure browning on all sides. Remove and drain on kitchen paper. Sprinkle with a pinch of fine sea salt and the paprika while the plantain is still hot, and toss to coat well.

2. To prepare the shakshuka, pour the olive oil into a 26-centimetre saute pan, for which you have a lid, and set over a medium heat. Add the onion and peppers, season with the salt and cook for five minutes until softened.

3. Add the garlic, red harissa and tomato puree and cook for three minutes, stirring frequently, then stir in the dry spices, and the chilli flakes if your harissa isn’t hot enough. Tip in the tomatoes, cover and simmer for 15–20 minutes, until thickened and sweetened, stirring occasionally and breaking down the tomatoes with a wooden spoon.

4. Scoop half of the sauce into a bowl then spread the remaining sauce out evenly in the pan. Scatter half of the plantain chunks over the top, then pour the two beaten eggs over the top to cover the plantain and sauce. Cover and cook for two minutes.

5. Pour the reserved sauce over the layer of eggs and gently spread out evenly. Scatter over the remaining plantain. Crack the remaining eggs, one at a time, into a bowl. Use the back of the spoon to make six ‘wells’ in the sauce. Pour an egg in each one, cover the pan and cook for a final 10 minutes over a medium-low heat, or until the eggs are cooked as you like them. If you have an ovenproof pan, you can also finish the shakshuka in an oven preheated to 200˚C/180˚C fan/ gas mark 6 for five minutes.

6. Scatter over the chopped coriander and serve with red harissa and toasted slices of baguette or Medina bread.

Africana: Treasured Recipes And Stories From Across The Continent by Lerato Umah-Shaylor is published by HQ, priced £22. Photography by Tara Fisher. Available now.