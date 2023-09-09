Manchester hosts one-night chair-less Italian dining event

Alpine brewery Menabrea is introducing the Northern Italian tradition of Apericena, a blend of bar and restaurant experiences, to Manchester. The one-off event, devoid of tables and chairs, will occur at Haunt MCR on 13 September from 6:30pm. The concept encourages guests to socialise and move freely. The menu, designed with chef Nina Parker, includes a variety of small plates and Menabrea beer. The event is free, but requires booking through Eventbrite. According to Confidence Live founder Kirsty Hulse, the standing dining experience can enhance confidence and positivity due to the unrestricted setting.

The celebrated Southport Air Show makes its return this weekend. The event will feature an array of flying displays and family-friendly activities. The Red Arrows will perform a new eight-jet formation, and crowd favourites like the RAF Typhoon and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be returning. The air show will run from 10:00-18:00 on 9 and 10 September on Southport's seafront. Tickets are £10.95 per day and free for under 16s. Other attractions include bungee trampolines, model aircrafts, bumper cars, a military village, paintball, and mini tanks.

The Sidemen YouTube group will play their annual charity match at London's 60,000-capacity stadium against a team of popular YouTube creators, including Mr Beast and IShowSpeed. Supporting several charities, like Bright Side and Teenage Cancer Trust, the match out-sold its tickets in just 90 minutes. British rapper Aitch is confirmed for the half-time performance. The match will be hosted by Elz The Witch, Big Zuu, and Fifa YouTuber Stephen Tries. The match is set to kick-off at 3 pm, and will be live-streamed on the Sidemen's official YouTube channel, beginning at 2.25 pm.

An exhibition, 'Happiness!', celebrating renowned UK comedian, Sir Ken Dodd, is on display at Liverpool's Museum, featuring Ken's unique blend of whimsical and theatrical humour. Curator Karen O'Rourke and Ken's wife, Anne, Lady Dodd, have contributed towards the compilation of this commemoration of his life and career. Artefacts include over 1,000 notebooks Ken filled with performance notes. The exhibition, open until 3 March 2024, showcases his creativity through a variety of interactive displays, films, photographs and personal items.

The 'Happiness!' exhibition, celebrating Sir Ken Dodd, opens at the Museum of Liverpool on 9 September, showcasing his unique comedic style. The musical 'The Bodyguard' returns to the Liverpool Empire Theatre from 12 to 16 September, featuring Whitney Houston's greatest hits. Plus, 35 years after their debut, Deacon Blue are embarking on a UK tour, performing at the M&S Bank Arena on 15 September.

K-pop group Twice are set to perform at London's O2 Arena this week, marking their UK and O2 debut. The concerts on September 7 and 8 form part of their Ready To Be world tour. Doors will open at 6pm, with events typically concluding by 11pm. Last-minute tickets are available via Ticketmaster and AXS. The floor area will be fully seated. The group's setlist is currently unconfirmed, but is expected to align with previous performances in the tour. The O2 Arena is also set to host emerging K-pop talents at the upcoming KPOP LUX 2023 event.

The Southport Air Show returns this weekend featuring renowned flying displays such as the Red Arrows performing an eight-jet formation, a step-up from last year. The RAF Typhoon and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will also be among the highlights of the air show. Timings and displays are subject to change. On-ground attractions include bungee trampolines, model aircraft, bumper cars, and the Military Village. The show runs from 10:00-18:00 on the 9th and 10th of September. Tickets are £10.95 per day and free for children under 16, available for purchase online.

The BBC Proms 2023 season is set to conclude this week following nearly two months of music celebrations at the Royal Albert Hall. The ultimate classical music night, this Saturday, is forecasted to be "the grandest musical event of the year." Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a cellist, and Lise Davidsen, a soprano, will perform alongside the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. Doors will open at 5.30 PM, with the show commencing at 7 PM and ending around 10.20 PM. Last-minute tickets may still be available via the hall's website, and BBC Two will broadcast the event live from 7 PM.

The Sotheby’s auction series, Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own, has commenced with the first sale raising £12.2 million. Four more auctions, live-streamed for fans, are to be held over the next week. The full Mercury collection was on display at Sotheby’s New Bond Street before auction. The last bidding will be on 13 September. Fans can watch the live stream of the Queen icon’s personal collection at Sotheby’s London via their website.

The renowned Red Arrows aerobatics team will cross Greater Manchester on 8 September, en route to Blackpool Airport. Setting off from RAF Waddington, they'll perform a regional flypast over Derbyshire, Denshaw, Rochdale, Bury, Bolton, and Lancashire, before landing in Blackpool around 4.29pm. A projected flight path is available via Military Airshows online. The following day, they will partake in a Southport display, flying over Bolton around 11.56am.