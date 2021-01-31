Mango and cashew vegan cheesecake recipe
Not convinced vegan desserts can be luxurious?
Why not try Ching-He Huang’s recipe for creamy mango and cashew ‘cheesecake’…
Ingredients:(Serves 10)
For the biscuit base:200g fruity vegan oat biscuits3tbsp mixed nut butter
For the cashew ‘cheese’ layer:200g cashews, soaked in water for 30 minutes then drained and rinsed200ml coconut milk400g plain coconut yogurt1tbsp coconut cream3tbsp golden syrupJuice of 1 limePinch of sea salt
For the fresh mango compote:2 mangos, peeled, stoned and diced into 0.5cm cubes4tbsp golden syrup
To garnish:Zest and juice of 1 lime
Method:
1. To make the biscuit base, crush the biscuits in a food processor. Add the nut butter and process until well combined. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and set aside. Clean the food processor.
2. Place all the cashew ‘cheese’ layer ingredients in the food processor and blend until smooth.
3. Line the base of a 26cm round glass cheesecake dish with the biscuit and nut butter mixture and press into place. Pour over the blended cashew ‘cheese’ mixture. Cover and let it set in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, make the mango compote. Place the mango and golden syrup in a shallow frying pan over a medium heat. Stir gently to combine. Cook for two to three minutes until the mango has softened and the mixture is slightly sticky. Take off the heat and let cool for 30 minutes. To assemble, remove the ‘cheesecake’ from the refrigerator and top with the cooled mango compote. Just before serving, garnish with the lime zest and juice. Enjoy!
Asian Green: Everyday Plant-based Recipes Inspired By The East by Ching-He Huang, photography by Tamin Jones, is published by Kyle Books on February 11, priced £20.